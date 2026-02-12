The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
Tipsheet

Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 12, 2026 3:00 PM
Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question.
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

It’s an ongoing issue: members of Congress engaging in insider trading. Sure, there’s been controversy and a public blowup, but no one has ever been charged, and for the foreseeable future, no one will be. Nancy Pelosi and others made off like bandits for years, and this isn’t a problem limited to Democrats. Plenty of Republicans do the same thing. It’s what it is. This issue is the classic ‘all talk, no action,’ because no one up there is going to push hard to stop it. Why would they?  

On Tuesday, a “former leftist” called into Chris Cuomo’s show on NewsNation, tore into Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) over insider trading:

CUOMO: “Hi Emily, what do you got?” 

EMILY: “Hey Chris, I’m a big fan. Former leftist. Okay?” 

“So, here’s my question for you, it’s surprising.” 

“Why is this socialist day trader, AKA Ro Khanna being held up as the arbiter of virtue?” 

“When he’s a Congressman who made 4,000 trades in one year making millions, obviously based on privileged access to information.” 

Cuomo didn’t like where this was going. You could see it on his face. 

CUOMO: “Uhhhh…first thing…that was a good…that was a good…slight you used there. I like it.”

“Second, is it illegal? Nope.” 

“Should it be? Yes.” 

“Here’s why. Here’s how low the bar is, my young sister. All right. Did he do something good? Getting these names out? Co-conspirators were never heard of.  

Yes. I’ll take it.  

If I just look at the people in power in terms of what they are not, I’d never talk to any of them.” 

“So if I can get something that advances your interests, I’ll take it.” 

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
Yeah, that’s crap. Cuomo was referencing some alleged co-conspirators in the recent Epstein files document dump. 

 

