Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question.

It’s an ongoing issue: members of Congress engaging in insider trading. Sure, there’s been controversy and a public blowup, but no one has ever been charged, and for the foreseeable future, no one will be. Nancy Pelosi and others made off like bandits for years, and this isn’t a problem limited to Democrats. Plenty of Republicans do the same thing. It’s what it is. This issue is the classic ‘all talk, no action,’ because no one up there is going to push hard to stop it. Why would they?

On Tuesday, a “former leftist” called into Chris Cuomo’s show on NewsNation, tore into Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) over insider trading:

A caller into Chris Cuomo’s show on NewsNation just RIPPED Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna for INSIDER TRADING — live on air.



Khanna had just been treated as a credible voice moments earlier on the show.



You could tell Cuomo was immediately uncomfortable and tried to soften the… pic.twitter.com/m8e4163SDy — Overton (@overton_news) February 11, 2026

CUOMO: “Hi Emily, what do you got?” EMILY: “Hey Chris, I’m a big fan. Former leftist. Okay?” “So, here’s my question for you, it’s surprising.” “Why is this socialist day trader, AKA Ro Khanna being held up as the arbiter of virtue?” “When he’s a Congressman who made 4,000 trades in one year making millions, obviously based on privileged access to information.” Cuomo didn’t like where this was going. You could see it on his face. CUOMO: “Uhhhh…first thing…that was a good…that was a good…slight you used there. I like it.” “Second, is it illegal? Nope.” “Should it be? Yes.” “Here’s why. Here’s how low the bar is, my young sister. All right. Did he do something good? Getting these names out? Co-conspirators were never heard of. Yes. I’ll take it. If I just look at the people in power in terms of what they are not, I’d never talk to any of them.” “So if I can get something that advances your interests, I’ll take it.”

Yeah, that’s crap. Cuomo was referencing some alleged co-conspirators in the recent Epstein files document dump.

