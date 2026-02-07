So, That's What These Yoga Moms Were Angry About. Yes, It Involves ICE.
Did You Hear This C-SPAN Call? This Isn't a Trump Supporter?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 07, 2026 6:30 AM
It’s C-SPAN. While prank calls are common—Howard Stern’s staff was well-known for them—this caller isn’t a Trump supporter. Not at all. It’s a Democrat who called the GOP line during this episode of Washington Journal. Naturally, the discussion was about the absurd video Trump shared, which featured a clip of the Obamas depicted as primates at the end.

I voted for Trump, but I really want to apologize. I'm looking at this awful picture he just posted of the Obamas as monkeys. What an embarrassment to our country 

Oh, and then this Democrat operative talked about ICE raids—it sounded like an MS Now host. If this were a first-time Trump voter, maybe it would seem more believable, but for those of us who’ve voted for him multiple times, please. We know what we supported, and this is one of those issues. We want illegal immigrants removed, ICE to carry out deportations, and the enforcement of our immigration laws, along with law and order restored. If you’re against that, you’re either a Democrat or were not paying attention to the 2024 campaign.  

There’s no way this guy is truly one of us.  

The clip in question was really about voter fraud—some shoddy editing was done by the original account. It was not a Trump social media venture. The video was removed, Trump will not apologize for the video, and the staffer who was at the center of this fake news media-manufactured kerfuffle isn’t going anywhere at present.  

