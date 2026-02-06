'You’re Next, N****r': White Progs in Minneapolis Go Full Kul Klux Klan on Black ICE Agents

These individuals are driven by strong emotions and a toxic sense of self-righteousness, which has led some to believe they can attack police with impunity—something Renee Good and Alex Pretti learned the hard way—or hurl racist slurs at non-white people. These officers are professionals; they won’t leave the city or be provoked. Instead, you’ll be recognized for revealing the fundamental flaws within white Democrats, a group that has historically been rotten.

Minneapolis has been on fire since the Good and Pretti were shot and killed by law enforcement for stupidly trying to impede their operations. They weren’t executed. But the deportations will continue, which means crazed white liberals calling black ICE agents the n-word will also become routine. What sick people—and this isn’t the first time. I didn’t know Candyland had moved north.

🚨 JUST IN: Yet ANOTHER white leftist is calling black ICE agents “N*GGERS” in Minneapolis, and even threatened his LIFE



“You’re next, N*GGER!”



ONCE AGAIN proving Democrats are the ACTUAL racists.



Freaking disgusting people. pic.twitter.com/M4YANMDJxU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 5, 2026

I don’t know what this is, folks. It’s a mess.

“You’re next n****r”—is that a threat, or some cheap historic throwback to when hunting parties were amassed to find escaped slaves? What arrogance you must have to think you’re so right that you have some pass to use the n-word as a white person. It’s not intimidation. It’s lunacy, and we’re all both shocked and chuckling inside. That’s all you got, you weak, pathetic, lonely, blue-haired freaks.

We will all go to bed tomorrow, and ICE will still be in Minneapolis.

🚨 WTF?! ANOTHER white liberal woman in Minneapolis went on a racist rant in the face of a non-white ICE agent



“F*** YOU! YOU’RE BROWN!”



Notice how NOBODY on the left is condemning this behavior. Not a SINGLE ONE of them.



VERY telling! pic.twitter.com/eju29arQ42 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2026

