About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake...
Over 800 Google Workers Demand the Company Cut Ties With ICE
Federal Judge Just Blocked Another Trump Administration Immigration Policy
What Could Go Wrong? AOC Plans to Train 'Legal Observers' to Monitor ICE...
This Is What Republicans Are Saying About Democrats' List of Demands for Reforming...
Trump Is Quietly Planning for the Fall of Iran's Regime – Here's What...
NYC Mayor Facing Senate Investigation Over Antisemitism Policies
VIP
The Left Just Doesn't Understand Why WaPo Is Failing
House Judiciary Committee Launches Investigation Into South Korea's Treatment of U.S. Comp...
Wisconsin Sheriffs Agree to Cooperate With ICE. The ACLU Is Suing to Stop...
Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras
AG Rob Bonta Says There Is No Fraud in California
Mamdani Says Islam Demands Protecting Illegal Immigrants From ICE
Right-Wing Influencer Charged With Felony for Turning ‘Prosecute ICE’ Sculpture to ‘Pro IC...
Tipsheet

'You’re Next, N****r': White Progs in Minneapolis Go Full Kul Klux Klan on Black ICE Agents

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 06, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

These individuals are driven by strong emotions and a toxic sense of self-righteousness, which has led some to believe they can attack police with impunity—something Renee Good and Alex Pretti learned the hard way—or hurl racist slurs at non-white people. These officers are professionals; they won’t leave the city or be provoked. Instead, you’ll be recognized for revealing the fundamental flaws within white Democrats, a group that has historically been rotten. 

Advertisement

Minneapolis has been on fire since the Good and Pretti were shot and killed by law enforcement for stupidly trying to impede their operations. They weren’t executed. But the deportations will continue, which means crazed white liberals calling black ICE agents the n-word will also become routine. What sick people—and this isn’t the first time. I didn’t know Candyland had moved north. 

I don’t know what this is, folks. It’s a mess.  

“You’re next n****r”—is that a threat, or some cheap historic throwback to when hunting parties were amassed to find escaped slaves? What arrogance you must have to think you’re so right that you have some pass to use the n-word as a white person. It’s not intimidation. It’s lunacy, and we’re all both shocked and chuckling inside. That’s all you got, you weak, pathetic, lonely, blue-haired freaks. 

Recommended

About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS

We will all go to bed tomorrow, and ICE will still be in Minneapolis. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax Matt Vespa
Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras Amy Curtis
Federal Judge Just Blocked Another Trump Administration Immigration Policy Jeff Charles
This Is What Republicans Are Saying About Democrats' List of Demands for Reforming ICE Jeff Charles
Trump Is Quietly Planning for the Fall of Iran's Regime – Here's What You Need to Know Jeff Charles
Right-Wing Influencer Charged With Felony for Turning ‘Prosecute ICE’ Sculpture to ‘Pro ICE’ Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement