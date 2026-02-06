VIP
Mayor Jacob Frey Had No Good Answers to These Questions From a CNN Host About ICE Detainers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 06, 2026 6:30 AM
Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP

This man is the worst: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sees himself as a rampart for our republic that he feels is under attack because federal immigration officers are trying to enforce the law in his city. He’s refused to cooperate with ICE, which means riots, mayhem, and assaults on cops are commonplace now. Rogue lefty citizens are setting up roadblocks to check license plates, as they try to uproot ICE officers. It won’t work.  

Most of the anti-ICE violence comes from eight to nine counties—all of them not cooperating with federal authorities. Those that are, there are no issues. Also, it’s not like Minneapolis-ICE cooperation never existed—it did under Barack Obama. CNN host Kasie Hunt rattled off numerous facts and questions about the Hennepin County Jail, which has an ICE office on the premises. Detainers were honored, and Frey could only respond by saying, “Look, you're asking all the right questions here.” 

What a clown.  

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but good on CNN in this segment. Tom Homan said this was the safest way to get criminal aliens off the streets. Have local police honor these detainers, have the feds come and pick them up at the jail, and we all just crack on. Instead, there’s no cooperation, leading to mass raids, where criminal aliens and those who came into this country illegally but committed no further acts of violence are roped into the mix. Make no mistake: ALL illegal aliens are slated for deportation, but the criminal thugs, the worst of the worst, go first. It makes that plan more difficult if Democratic counties opt for chaos, but that’s also the point. 

Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TOM HOMAN

