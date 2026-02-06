VIP
A Devastating Incident Occured at This Olive Garden...Not Even the Breadsticks Can Save...
It Happened Again: Unhinged Leftists Hurl Racist Attacks on Non-White ICE Agents.
A Laid-Off WaPo Reporter Got Dragged Over This Response to Her Termination
Mayor Jacob Frey Had No Good Answers to These Questions From a CNN...
For This GOP Rep, Joining the RSC Was a 'No Brainer'
A New Woke Euphemism for 'Women' Just Dropped
Trump Can End America’s Immigration Chaos — If Congress Is Forced to Act
Is This the End of Transgender Hysteria?
If Epstein Did Not Exist, They Would Have Had to Invent Him
Will Falling Birth Rates Mean a More Conservative World?
Economic Diplomacy and the New American Playbook
115 Years After His Birth, Reagan's 'Shining City on a Hill' Is Still...
Who Jeffrey Epstein Really Was and Why the Story Still Matters
Oman Talks: Why Tehran Will Not Yield — and Why the West Must...
Tipsheet

Hey, Kamala Harris, If CNN Is Saying What You Did Was Cringey, You Know It Was Bad

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 06, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

What the hell was that yesterday? Did Kamala have second thoughts on a 2028 run? Was she mulling a candidacy for some other office? What was going on? Her post was teasing something spectacular. When the big reveal was announced, Geraldo Rivera’s opening of Al Capone’s vault was more entertaining, and there was nothing in those chambers.   

Advertisement

Kamala isn’t running—she’s rebranding the KamalaHQ as some Gen-Z-led cesspool for content, which means a Mecca for woke nonsense, DEI shenanigans, and likely a healthy helping of antisemitism. Lest we forget that Harris’ people asked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a 2028 hopeful who’s also Jewish, if he was an agent for Israel.  

Even CNN couldn’t defend Harris's “look, I’m still alive” stunt, calling it cringey. When that network can’t defend you, you know you’ve screwed up royally. What it reminded us of was that Harris simply isn’t it, on anything. She was going to lose that 2024 race no matter what; she remains aloof to her political vulnerabilities and blissfully unaware that most Democrats are through with her and Joe Biden. If Democrats wanted to forget that shambolic 2024 election with Harris at the helm, Harris just wrecked it, coming out of the bunker to give a reminder that she’s unelectable. She’s not running for governor of California for that reason—she can’t win.  

Recommended

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Harris is damaged goods. And please tell me the “67” is an accident: 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Mayor Jacob Frey Had No Good Answers to These Questions From a CNN Host About ICE Detainers Matt Vespa
A Laid-Off WaPo Reporter Got Dragged Over This Response to Her Termination Matt Vespa
It Happened Again: Unhinged Leftists Hurl Racist Attacks on Non-White ICE Agents. Matt Vespa
Midterm Palpitations Victor Davis Hanson
Did Bill Maher Really Just Say That About Q'Anon? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement