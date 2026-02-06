Hey, Kamala Harris, If CNN Is Saying What You Did Was Cringey, You Know It Was Bad

What the hell was that yesterday? Did Kamala have second thoughts on a 2028 run? Was she mulling a candidacy for some other office? What was going on? Her post was teasing something spectacular. When the big reveal was announced, Geraldo Rivera’s opening of Al Capone’s vault was more entertaining, and there was nothing in those chambers.

Kamala isn’t running—she’s rebranding the KamalaHQ as some Gen-Z-led cesspool for content, which means a Mecca for woke nonsense, DEI shenanigans, and likely a healthy helping of antisemitism. Lest we forget that Harris’ people asked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a 2028 hopeful who’s also Jewish, if he was an agent for Israel.

Even CNN couldn’t defend Harris's “look, I’m still alive” stunt, calling it cringey. When that network can’t defend you, you know you’ve screwed up royally. What it reminded us of was that Harris simply isn’t it, on anything. She was going to lose that 2024 race no matter what; she remains aloof to her political vulnerabilities and blissfully unaware that most Democrats are through with her and Joe Biden. If Democrats wanted to forget that shambolic 2024 election with Harris at the helm, Harris just wrecked it, coming out of the bunker to give a reminder that she’s unelectable. She’s not running for governor of California for that reason—she can’t win.

CNN just called Kamala’s headquarters67 account cringepic.twitter.com/jPeRDNJVrs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 5, 2026

Harris is damaged goods. And please tell me the “67” is an accident:

Wait, she actually put “67” in the handle to try to appeal to the youths?



This is why she’s the GOAT. No other politician comes close to this level of cringe. pic.twitter.com/pBk8hIHKVV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2026

