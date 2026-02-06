A Laid-Off WaPo Reporter Got Dragged Over This Response to Her Termination

She appears to have moved on from the news, but this now-laid-off Washington Post reporter would’ve been better off ignoring the responses to her post about her pink slip. Jada Yuan was among the many staffers at the publication who were laid off. The entire Ukraine bureau was terminated, along with the sports section. Metro will be retooled. In all, one-third of the staff was let go. It was a source of liberal whining for a bit, with some blaming Jeff Bezos for the situation that led to the cuts. Or maybe it’s because their staffers couldn’t keep up with current events.

Someone quipped that Yuan should “lear to code,” a reference to “The Learing Center,” a fake daycare that’s been the face of the ongoing fraud led by Somalis in Minnesota. She obviously didn’t get it:

Lear to code — 5_th_November (@freedomNov5) February 4, 2026

as soon as you learn to spell, man — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) February 4, 2026

This is the caliber of journalist they had. — Saul Goodman (@SaulGoodma79851) February 5, 2026

Jada Yuan — laid off writer for The Washington Post's Style section — gets ratioed for not keeping up on current events and missing the joke; needs to go back to the "quality learing center." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DRyDyofiAg — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) February 5, 2026

Poor @jadabird has no humor bone. Download The Humor App. You need it. pic.twitter.com/2w9SQXYUWp — Sandman (@SandmanCase) February 5, 2026

In a twist, she actually made her termination a more public event for all the wrong reasons, but it’s a good laugh.

