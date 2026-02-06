VIP
Tipsheet

A Laid-Off WaPo Reporter Got Dragged Over This Response to Her Termination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 06, 2026 6:50 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

She appears to have moved on from the news, but this now-laid-off Washington Post reporter would’ve been better off ignoring the responses to her post about her pink slip. Jada Yuan was among the many staffers at the publication who were laid off. The entire Ukraine bureau was terminated, along with the sports section. Metro will be retooled. In all, one-third of the staff was let go. It was a source of liberal whining for a bit, with some blaming Jeff Bezos for the situation that led to the cuts. Or maybe it’s because their staffers couldn’t keep up with current events. 

Someone quipped that Yuan should “lear to code,” a reference to “The Learing Center,” a fake daycare that’s been the face of the ongoing fraud led by Somalis in Minnesota. She obviously didn’t get it:

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off
JEFF BEZOS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON POST

In a twist, she actually made her termination a more public event for all the wrong reasons, but it’s a good laugh. 

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off
Mayor Jacob Frey Had No Good Answers to These Questions From a CNN Host About ICE Detainers
It Happened Again: Unhinged Leftists Hurl Racist Attacks on Non-White ICE Agents.
Midterm Palpitations
Hey, Kamala Harris, If CNN Is Saying What You Did Was Cringey, You Know It Was Bad
Did Bill Maher Really Just Say That About Q'Anon?

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off
