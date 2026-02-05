Did Bill Maher Really Just Say That About Q'Anon?

I’ll leave this here for discussion, but I never imagined Bill Maher, of all people, would make this comment about Q’Anon. He mentioned it during an interview with Stephen A. Smith, and it’s quite surprising. He doesn’t support Q’Anon or agree with all their claims, but he did say they deserve an apology for one of their assertions—that the elites are involved in a global illegal sex ring.

With the release of the new Epstein files, everyone is being publicly identified, which Maher finds crazy. He criticizes the arrogance displayed, especially since these individuals are using their real names in communications with Epstein, the New York financier and convicted child predator who reportedly hanged himself in his cell in August 2019. A CBS News reporter lost his job over his connection to Epstein, and New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch may soon need to consult with lawyers, if he hasn’t already:

Bill Maher couldn’t believe he was actually saying it — but he asked the question anyway:



“Where does QAnon go for the apology?”



When Stephen A. Smith asked his thoughts on the Clintons appearing in the Epstein files, Maher noticed one group had been way ahead of the curve on… pic.twitter.com/QH0CpBYBz0 — Overton (@overton_news) February 5, 2026

I can’t believe I’m saying this but…where does QAnon go for the apology? You know, I mean, QAnon, which believed in lots of really ridiculous things like, you know, Democrats eat babies…but they were kind of harping a lot on the idea that the elites are running this pedophile ring. […] Now with all that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, there’s a little more than smoke. […] So you know, I mean, QAnon, yes — a lot of crazy there, but you know what? […] You weren’t totally wrong about that one, guys.

Wow.

