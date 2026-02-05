The Blue Wall Is No More. The Red Wall Could Give GOP a Lock on the Electoral College

We'll hear a lot about voter ID laws, but the effort to pass them will largely depend on the Republicans. John Thune, bring the SAVE Act to a vote. I'm not concerned about the 60-vote requirement or the Democratic Senate leaders' posturing—let them be forced to endorse something that enjoys 70-80% public support. Even black voters back voter ID laws, which undermines the false narrative of Jim Crow 2.0. Let them overreach, because they probably will. Currently, the Democratic leadership's strategy and judgment are truly poor.

The debate concerning election integrity has persisted over time; however, the core arguments and underlying motives remain unchanged. The objective is to ensure secure elections in which only American citizens can vote, whereas some allege that Democrats seek to perpetuate electoral misconduct. Additionally, with President Trump removing illegal immigrants from the country, desperation appears to be emerging.

Americans agree with Nicki Minaj when it comes to voter id.



83% of favor photo voter id to vote per Pew. This includes 70%+ of Democrats and Republicans, as well as 75%+ of Americans across races.... White, Black, and Latino.



It's not controversial. pic.twitter.com/9Kocw85Uh8 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 3, 2026

For generations, Democrats have stayed relevant by permitting illegal immigrants into the country, housing them in Democratic strongholds, recruiting similar ethnic groups for elections, and using the census to redraw congressional districts. This is why they strongly support amnesty, prefer an open border, and oppose any efforts to reduce immigration.

They know what lies ahead: the 2030 census could end the Democrats’ reported advantage in the Electoral College. The blue wall will be rendered irrelevant, as a new red wall could emerge in Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona. That development, plus new laws to ensure voter integrity would ceertainly kneecap Democrats in elections (via Decision Desk):

Dems have needed “Blue Wall” states like PA, MI & WI to win presidency.



But 2030 projections say they won't be enough for Dems. PA was tipping point in '24 but post-2030 it would've been GA.



Better to think about “Red Wall” of GA+NC+AZ for GOP.https://t.co/VEGE7AFDIG pic.twitter.com/Ldf4KboXRX — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) February 3, 2026

GOP would win 274-264, whereas right now this map would produce a Dem Electoral College win of 276-262 — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) February 3, 2026

These shifts in electoral votes would take away the Democrats’ most common path to victory in recent years: the fabled “Blue Wall” battleground states across the Frost Belt. Democrats have long had a path to 270 electoral votes if they carried blue-leaning states and the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump narrowly carried all of those states in 2024, but had Harris won them (on top of the states she did carry), she would have garnered exactly the 270 electoral votes needed to win. However, the projected electoral vote change would have made it so that Harris only reached 258 electoral votes. As a result, Pennsylvania, which Trump carried by 1.7 percentage points, would no longer have been the “tipping-point” state in the 2024 election. That is, if you lined up all the states (and congressional district-level results in Maine and Nebraska) from most Republican to most Democratic by margin, Pennsylvania delivered the 270th electoral vote to whomever won it. Yet these apportionment projections would move the tipping-point state farther to the right, making Georgia (Trump +2.1) the decisive state based on the 2024 results. In a way, these trends only make it more necessary for Democrats to compete in the states that they narrowly won in 2020. With the Blue Wall’s reduced clout, Democrats would likely have to more consistently win Arizona and Georgia to get to 270, or also flip North Carolina, which has often been a “close, but no cigar” state for Democrats. But given the shifts in recent elections, the necessity of competing in those places is not really a huge change for Democrats. After all, Democrats lost the Blue Wall states in 2016 and 2024, and Trump’s margin of victory in Georgia and North Carolina in the latter was not that different from his edge in Pennsylvania. On the other side of the aisle, Republicans are in line to gain significant ground in red-leaning places like Texas and Florida, as well as make small gains in solidly red states like Idaho and Utah. This contrasts with the sizable projected Democratic losses in California and New York, two of that party’s largest safe states. As long as the GOP retains the upper hand in Texas and Florida, they will not need to carry quite as many highly-competitive states as Democrats to win presidential races. In 2024, Democrats had to win three of the seven main swing states — the three in the Blue Wall — to reach 270. Under these projections, Republicans would only need the three competitive but light-red states that we could call their Red Wall — the Sun Belt trio of Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina — to reach 270. (Nevada was the other state among the core seven swing states in 2020-24.) However, while these projections could be deleterious for Democrats, we should not overstate how determinative they will be in future presidential elections. Even though our political situation is quite polarized, we can expect shifts in the party coalitions and changes in the electorate to alter the political status quo as we know it. So, while the GOP stands to gain among the states it carried in 2024 and has tended to win in recent years, hypothetical Democratic gains in Sun Belt states could quickly alter the political calculus. For instance, if Texas became consistently competitive, the GOP would risk the loss of the bedrock of the party’s Electoral College foundation.

And with Democrats cultishly devoted to woke authoritarian politics, it’s likely they’ll continue to lose ground with normal voters, until the blue-haired freaks, white wine-guzzling lunatic lefty women, and a bunch of gays are all that’s left for Democrats to cobble together a national messaging campaign.

That’s for sure a coalition destined to lose every election known to man.

🚨NEW: Enten *SOUNDS ALARM* over Dems' long-term political odds🚨



"The biggest population growth this decade: All 5 of the states are states that Trump won! ... But it's not just a red state boom. We’re looking at what I would dare call a blue state depression." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XidlrPHb97 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 2, 2026

