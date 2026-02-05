Oh, Lord, What Is Kamala Harris Announcing Today?

It is evident that she is neither entering retirement nor merely vanishing from public view. The woman’s illusions and ego prevent such a course of action: Kamala Harris believes she is qualified to serve as president, acted as if she were poised to win that disorganized campaign, and was profoundly disappointed when her team informed her on election night that victory was unattainable. She engaged the Obama campaign team to help her secure a win. However, they were burdened with extensive polling data indicating she wasn’t beating Donald Trump. It was only after her 2024 shellacking that these operatives spilled the beans.

So, what is happening today? The incoherent former vice president seems to be teasing at some sort of political campaign, with the KamalaHQ account being reactivated:

🚨 LMFAO! Kamala Harris is making a grand COMEBACK of the "Kamala HQ" — the account which helped tank Kamala's 2024 campaign, and fueled Donald Trump to a landslide



Is she running in 2028?!



It gets better and better 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/3jsM1S2sW4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

BREAKING: It appears former Vice President Kamala Harris MAY be announcing her candidacy for President of the United States in 2028 tomorrow.

pic.twitter.com/HYVWzylzNu — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 5, 2026

BREAKING: Kamala Harris teases a major announcement tomorrow. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) February 5, 2026

Is this the unburdened by what has been a revenge tour? If it is a run for president or whatever, I would die if her opening remarks started with, “It's time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day.”

Oh, God, please run for president every four years, lady.

“How dare we speak Merry Christmas!”



-Kamala Harris



pic.twitter.com/eYEGbYcxcx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 25, 2025

NYT: Josh Shapiro Writes That Harris Team Asked if He Had Ever Been an Israeli Agent



In his new memoir, the Pennsylvania governor suggests that when Kamala Harris’s team vetted him to be her running mate, aides focused on Israel to an extent he found offensive.… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) January 19, 2026

