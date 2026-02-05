Trump Can Win the Forever War by Taking Out the Mullahs
Tipsheet

Oh, Lord, What Is Kamala Harris Announcing Today?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 05, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

It is evident that she is neither entering retirement nor merely vanishing from public view. The woman’s illusions and ego prevent such a course of action: Kamala Harris believes she is qualified to serve as president, acted as if she were poised to win that disorganized campaign, and was profoundly disappointed when her team informed her on election night that victory was unattainable. She engaged the Obama campaign team to help her secure a win. However, they were burdened with extensive polling data indicating she wasn’t beating Donald Trump. It was only after her 2024 shellacking that these operatives spilled the beans. 

So, what is happening today? The incoherent former vice president seems to be teasing at some sort of political campaign, with the KamalaHQ account being reactivated:

Is this the unburdened by what has been a revenge tour? If it is a run for president or whatever, I would die if her opening remarks started with, “It's time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day.”

Oh, God, please run for president every four years, lady.

