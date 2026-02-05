Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off

Senate Democrats just need to stop. Dmitri teed off earlier this afternoon: don’t try to play games with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He’ll own you, and it’ll be a miserable experience. Bessent is quickly earning the ‘king of the gays’ moniker with these takedowns, and it’s not the first time either.

Like Genghis Khan, Bessent cut down House Democrats yesterday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) having an especially colorful exchange. It was a little sad, though, as it was clear that Bessent was many yards smarter than she, and the California liberal never stood a chance.

Scott Bessent: “Ten to twenty million immigrants took the housing stock of working Americans…”



Maxine Waters: “Can you shut up?”



Scott Bessent: “And can you maintain some level of dignity?”



The difference of about 90 IQ points. pic.twitter.com/3rAgVOisPt — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 4, 2026

Today, Bessent appeared before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, where, at one point, Democrats tried to sneak in an attack on Bessent over his remarks about Alex Pretti, the left-wing activist who was killed while interfering with a federal law enforcement operation. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) thought he was cute, asking Bessent to retract his accurate remarks. Mr. Bessent refused, then asked Van Hollen, “Would you like to express remorse over the death of Ashli Babbitt?”

Van Hollen was not amused:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Scott Bessent with the TAKEDOWN



SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Would you retract your claim Alex Pretti was responsible for his own death?!



BESSENT: “I would NOT. Would YOU like to express remorse over the death of Ashli Babbitt?!” 🔥



HOLLEN: *Angry*pic.twitter.com/phsbspp87G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

Dear God, only blue-haired freaks, white wine-guzzling liberal women, and the media care about Alex Pretti, and the press edited his image to make him look less Jewish, by the way.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) tried to trap Bessent on tariffs, job creation, and manufacturing. It didn't go well either:

NEW: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent SCHOOLED Sen. Warnock (D-GA) during a heated exchange on Trump's tariffs and manufacturing.



Warnock tried to trap him right away: "Has there been a manufacturing boom?"



Bessent, not hesitating for a second: "We are at the beginning of a… pic.twitter.com/q2SHLbO9Rf — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 5, 2026

Bessent scalped Warren, and outmaneuvered Van Hollen—his body language says it all. He knows he can outmaneuver them anytime.

.@SecScottBessent responds to Chris Van Hollen: "I wrote that in a letter to my investors, but a year before, I also wrote that I thought Senator Warren would be the Democratic Presidential nominee. So my predictions had been bad." 🤣 https://t.co/Cj4uE2gVxy pic.twitter.com/whpHSQgN4Q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

.@SecScottBessent: "The President also made a joke about you that I won't repeat, Senator Warren."



...@SenWarren: "Yes, he did."@SecScottBessent: "It got a lot of laughs." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a2sTRcEeUH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

.@SecScottBessent destroys Pocahontas @SenWarren:



"Senator, it may be a bit nuanced for you, but what @POTUS is referring to is the media saying that the affordability crisis was generated by this administration, when it was you and President Biden who destroyed the buying power… pic.twitter.com/o54IwK5zPe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

#BREAKING: US Treasury’s Bessent says Iran regime is ‘wiring out money like crazy & the rats are leaving the ship.’ — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 5, 2026

