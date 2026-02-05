Another Biden Migrant Driver Has Killed People on the Roads
Tipsheet

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 05, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senate Democrats just need to stop. Dmitri teed off earlier this afternoon: don’t try to play games with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He’ll own you, and it’ll be a miserable experience. Bessent is quickly earning the ‘king of the gays’ moniker with these takedowns, and it’s not the first time either. 

Like Genghis Khan, Bessent cut down House Democrats yesterday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) having an especially colorful exchange. It was a little sad, though, as it was clear that Bessent was many yards smarter than she, and the California liberal never stood a chance.

Today, Bessent appeared before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, where, at one point, Democrats tried to sneak in an attack on Bessent over his remarks about Alex Pretti, the left-wing activist who was killed while interfering with a federal law enforcement operation. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) thought he was cute, asking Bessent to retract his accurate remarks. Mr. Bessent refused, then asked Van Hollen, “Would you like to express remorse over the death of Ashli Babbitt?”  

Van Hollen was not amused: 

Dear God, only blue-haired freaks, white wine-guzzling liberal women, and the media care about Alex Pretti, and the press edited his image to make him look less Jewish, by the way.  

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) tried to trap Bessent on tariffs, job creation, and manufacturing. It didn't go well either:

Bessent scalped Warren, and outmaneuvered Van Hollen—his body language says it all. He knows he can outmaneuver them anytime. 

