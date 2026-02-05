Did You Miss Trump Trash Trashing His New Favorite CNN Reporter This Week?

Kaitlin Collins is likely feeling the absence of Jim Acosta at this moment; he was frequently targeted by Trump during his initial administration. Currently, the president has directed his focus towards Ms. Collins; however, this is not the first instance of such criticism. It is noteworthy that any CNN correspondent could have anticipated similar hostility from Trump, given the network’s reputation and its antagonism towards the president.

Advertisement

During an Oval Office gaggle on February 3, where the Epstein files were once again brought up, Trump laid into her, calling her the worst reporter. When ushered out by White House press staffers, the president continued to take pot shots, noting how Collins never smiles (via NY Post):

LMAO. Trump just publicly humiliated CNN’s Kaitlan Collins live on camera.



“Look, she never smiles. She’s an unhappy person. Look at her.”



Collins: *walks by with a scornful glare*



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N8X993vP7k — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 3, 2026

President Trump slammed CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins’ serious disposition while taking questions in the Oval Office on Tuesday, calling her the network’s “worst reporter” who never smiles. “CNN has no ratings because of people like you,” he told Collins, who had asked a series of questions about the Jeffrey Epstein files release. “You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile.” “I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile, because you know you’re not telling the truth and you’re, you’re a very dishonest organization and they should be ashamed of you,” he added. Collins attempted to respond, muttering that she was “talking about survivors of a sexual abuser” — implying it wouldn’t be appropriate to look happy. The exchange came after Collins said some of sex offender’s victims were upset with the Justice Department’s redactions in the Epstein files dump.

Just brutal, but highly entertaining.