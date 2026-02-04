Trump Can Win the Forever War by Taking Out the Mullahs
Tipsheet

What a MAGA Leftist Said on CNN Last Night Caused the Panel to Totally Melt Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 04, 2026 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Last night, CNN guest, NewsNation host, and MAGA leftist Batya Unger-Sargon pointed out the obvious, which obliterated a left-winger’s anti-ICE talking point. Sargon was on a panel with Keith Boykin, which is always lively. Of course, the topic veered into ICE, immigration law, and the situation in Minneapolis. Boykin tried to slide the line that ICE is acting like President Trump’s political police force. It’s Trump’s fault this has become political, and that’s how this federal law enforcement agency is operating.

Sargon couldn’t stand that piece of fiction: 

BOYKIN: “ICE is now operating in the context where the president has politicized them.” 

“That’s never happened before. Ten years ago ICE had a $6 billion dollar budget—” 

UNGAR-SARGON: “The Democrats politicized them by calling them the Gestapo and calling them Nazis day in and day out!”

It’s also not the first time Boykin and Sargon have sparred. Like Scott Jennings, Kevin O’Leary, and Ben Ferguson, Sargon can more than handle herself and easily cuts down shoddy lefty talking points along the way. 

She’s doubly effective since she isn’t really a conservative, but a left-leaning populist who is decidedly on the Trump train:

