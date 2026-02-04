What a MAGA Leftist Said on CNN Last Night Caused the Panel to Totally Melt Down

Last night, CNN guest, NewsNation host, and MAGA leftist Batya Unger-Sargon pointed out the obvious, which obliterated a left-winger’s anti-ICE talking point. Sargon was on a panel with Keith Boykin, which is always lively. Of course, the topic veered into ICE, immigration law, and the situation in Minneapolis. Boykin tried to slide the line that ICE is acting like President Trump’s political police force. It’s Trump’s fault this has become political, and that’s how this federal law enforcement agency is operating.

Sargon couldn’t stand that piece of fiction:

Batya Ungar-Sargon just slammed the gas on live TV, and former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin had no idea what hit him.



Boykin tried to claim President Trump politicized ICE.



That’s when Ungar Sargon delivered a generational reality check — and it came in like a… pic.twitter.com/O1QWHZWSgu — Overton (@overton_news) February 4, 2026

BOYKIN: “ICE is now operating in the context where the president has politicized them.” “That’s never happened before. Ten years ago ICE had a $6 billion dollar budget—” UNGAR-SARGON: “The Democrats politicized them by calling them the Gestapo and calling them Nazis day in and day out!”

It’s also not the first time Boykin and Sargon have sparred. Like Scott Jennings, Kevin O’Leary, and Ben Ferguson, Sargon can more than handle herself and easily cuts down shoddy lefty talking points along the way.

Keith Boykin: "Donald Trump has a history of racism himself."



Batya Ungar-Sargon: "No, that's not true."



Boykin: "Are you kidding me?! …" *Erupts*



Batya: "He has the most multiracial coalition that the Republican Party has ever had.pic.twitter.com/0y8qiZPTsH — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) October 21, 2025

Love to hear a multi-millionaire telling Americans to stay home, not go to work, make and spend no money, in protest of an agency trying to rectify an open border that he had no problem with, when 10-15 million illegals streamed in unimpeded. Where were Ed Norton and President… https://t.co/DcqBosFxOy pic.twitter.com/csEsbmbWir — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 27, 2026

Secretary Noem's comments on Alex Pretti were unjustifiable—he never touched his gun. But that doesn't mean he was murdered. I'm glad the President is lowering the temperature—but he cannot abandon his mass deportation agenda; most Americans support it. It's why he was elected.… pic.twitter.com/IQcvhJDdSG — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 27, 2026

She’s doubly effective since she isn’t really a conservative, but a left-leaning populist who is decidedly on the Trump train:

Batya Ungar Sargon's defiant retort to Bill Maher's question asking if she regrets supporting Trump:

Maher: "I'm just wondering what you think now: You must have a feeling in your gut:

This is going badly, I shouldn't have thrown in my lot with this team."

BUS: "I feel the… pic.twitter.com/kKoaanvkyi — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 15, 2025

