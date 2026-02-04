Did Jerry Nadler Just Condone Citizens Shooting ICE Agents?

Is it permissible to shoot and kill ICE agents? This is essentially what Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) asserted yesterday, or at least constructed a hypothetical scenario in which such an action might be justified. Additionally, such conduct is never warranted.

Advertisement

Do Democrats have a cop-killing fetish? Some, for sure, do; it’s what you get from being brainwashed by pro-criminal propaganda, but I digress. Nadler teed up this

‘Maybe we should shoot cops’ bit with a hyperbolic rant about fascism in our streets:

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler appears to suggest American citizens would be justified in shooting masked ICE agents.



"What is really the major problem in this country today is the fascism in our streets."



"The attacks on American citizens by masked hoodlums. If you were… pic.twitter.com/gJlabKOijv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2026

What is really the major problem in this country today is the fascism in our streets. The attacks on American citizens by masked hoodlums. If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person to protect yourself.

What the hell, man? These remarks reached Vice President JD Vance, who was rightly disturbed (via NY Post):

Jerry Nadler is one of the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives and he is openly calling for people to shoot federal law enforcement.



This is despicable behavior from an elected official and I'm sure the leftwing media will cover it extensively. https://t.co/hmbV43h43H — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2026

“Jerry Nadler is one of the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives and he is openly calling for people to shoot federal law enforcement,” Vance posted on X Tuesday. “This is despicable behavior from an elected official and I’m sure the leftwing media will cover it extensively.”

I'd rather watch Jerry poop his pants again.

Jerry “Antifa is just an idea” Nadler sharted himself on stage and had to awkwardly shuffle away to contain the poop dripping down his pants. https://t.co/RaUZnzvIQu pic.twitter.com/RhsMeYvqYr — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 21, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.