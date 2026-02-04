VIP
Did Jerry Nadler Just Condone Citizens Shooting ICE Agents?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 04, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Is it permissible to shoot and kill ICE agents? This is essentially what Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) asserted yesterday, or at least constructed a hypothetical scenario in which such an action might be justified. Additionally, such conduct is never warranted. 

Do Democrats have a cop-killing fetish? Some, for sure, do; it’s what you get from being brainwashed by pro-criminal propaganda, but I digress. Nadler teed up this 

‘Maybe we should shoot cops’ bit with a hyperbolic rant about fascism in our streets: 

What is really the major problem in this country today is the fascism in our streets. 

The attacks on American citizens by masked hoodlums. If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You'd be justified in shooting the person to protect yourself. 

What the hell, man? These remarks reached Vice President JD Vance, who was rightly disturbed (via NY Post): 

How This Black ICE Agent Reacted to This Unhinged Mob of White Leftists Was Gold Matt Vespa
“Jerry Nadler is one of the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives and he is openly calling for people to shoot federal law enforcement,” Vance posted on X Tuesday. 

“This is despicable behavior from an elected official and I’m sure the leftwing media will cover it extensively.”

I'd rather watch Jerry poop his pants again. 

