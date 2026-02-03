What Deputy AG Todd Blanche Said About Jeffrey Epstein Will Surely Trigger the Libs

The abundance of files and unfounded tips renders the Jeffrey Epstein document disclosures difficult to take seriously. Several of the most sensational allegations have been thoroughly refuted for years, according to FBI records. Nonetheless, the media continues to disseminate falsehoods and engage in smear campaigns, a pattern consistent with the fake news media, and not unexpected given the longstanding experience with the Russian collusion hoax.

Advertisement

We know Epstein, a very wealthy individual, socialized with others in similar financial circles. It's common for the rich to mingle, which isn’t surprising, but this has fueled a ‘guilt by association’ witch hunt. This partly explains why the Justice Department delayed releasing the files, as it was becoming too troublesome for the Trump administration. Now, are there rich creeps who also partied with Epstein? Sure—look no further than Bill Gates, who reportedly contracted an STD during an excursion, and let’s say he was worried about the marital and health implications of this diagnosis. Still, what Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said about the avalanche of people seen with Epstein will likely trigger liberals, who remain desperate to weaponize this story to damage Trump.

“It’s not a crime to party with Epstein,” Blanche said Monday (via The Hill):

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Monday that there is a chance anyone who attended parties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could be prosecuted but noted that “it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.” “Well, look, I’ll never say no, and we will always investigate any evidence of misconduct, but as you know, it’s not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein,” Blanche told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham. “So as horrible as it — it’s not a crime to email with Mr. Epstein.” “Some of these men may have done horrible things, and if we have evidence that allows us to prosecute them, you better believe we will,” he continued. “But it’s also the kind of thing that the American people need to understand that it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.” The Ingraham Angle” host interjected to say, “that’s all that was going on in some of those photos” released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and that “if the photos could speak, some of them look pretty bad.” “That’s right, and unfortunately, photos can’t speak,” Blanche replied, adding that videos have also been released except not “of any individuals, men … having improper, you know, sex or anything with victims.”

Blanche said the review is over. More disconcerting now is the power moves occurring at the DOJ, where Ed Martin has been gutted like a fish in the building, losing his assistant AG title and being removed from the weaponization task force. Blanche is also allegedly mucking up the works regarding holding those accountable for Russiagate.

"Weaponization [Working Group] efforts ended on New Year's Eve," a DOJ insider told me. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.