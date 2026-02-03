This GOP Candidate Is Taking On Tarrant County’s Power Brokers
Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged for Murdering His Wife
American Society of Plastic Surgeons Opposes 'Gender Affirming' Surgeries for Children
VIP
Roger Goodell Punts on Political Halftime Show
Report: TMZ Allegedly Received a Ransom Note for Missing Nancy Guthrie
ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrant Who Was Hired by the New Orleans Police Department
Minnesota Family Decides to Self-Deport, Proving Trump's Immigration Policies Are Working
Another Race Hoax Just Lost in a Texas Court
VIP
How You Know Chicago Isn't That Worried About 'Gun Violence'
Fellow Democratic Socialist Slams Mayor Mamdani as Storm Blackouts Leave Thousands Without...
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From...
VIP
Liberal College Student Gets a Lesson in Taxpayer Responsibility, as She Debates SNAP...
Major Builders Announce 'Trump Homes' to Solve Affordability Crisis for First-Time Buyers
DOJ Launches Investigation Into California Catholic School Desecrated and Destroyed by Van...
Tipsheet

House Votes to End the Partial Shutdown by a Razor-Thin Margin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 03, 2026 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The recent government shutdown lasted 4 days, but it’s now over. The House approved a new framework to keep government open through the summer by a razor-thin 217-214 vote on the $1.2 trillion package. Credit to Speaker Johnson, he got this over the finish line:

Advertisement

The procedural vote was riddled with drama and tension, however:

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From Reality Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

The Senate approved the new framework to maintain government funding last week. The responsibility then shifted to the House of Representatives. The initial framework approved by the lower chamber was somewhat unexpected, particularly because several House Democrats diverged from the usual party line to support ICE funding. This momentum was halted for two reasons: the winter storm that incapacitated the capital and the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on January 24. Consequently, Senate Democrats could not endorse the House package, which led to its rejection.  

A new agreement was brokered between President Trump and Chuck Schumer, whereby the DHS bill will be separated from most of the appropriations bills that fund the government through September. A temporary stopgap measure will maintain operations at DHS while negotiations on funding continue, which are expected to include restrictions on the conduct of deportation raids. Nevertheless, there remains a significant divergence in positions on this matter.  

Advertisement

On the Senate side, a potential issue arose when Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delayed proceedings regarding the repeal of a provision that would have permitted United States Senators to file lawsuits concerning telecommunications violations related to then-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Donald Trump. In the House, some conservative members, such as Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), expressed the desire to incorporate the SAVE Act into the legislative framework, a critical bill focused on safeguarding electoral integrity. This legislation represents a primary priority for conservative policymakers. Following several discussions, assurances have been given that a vote on this measure will be scheduled (via Roll Call): 

Top House Republicans are plowing forward with plans to vote Tuesday on a roughly $1.2 trillion spending package that punts on full-year funding for the Homeland Security Department after securing support from their right flank on a key procedural vote. 

After a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said she was satisfied that her key demand — passage of legislation requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote, known as the “SAVE America Act” or SAVE Act for short —would be met in the Senate. 

The idea is that Senate GOP leaders will force Democrats into a “standing filibuster,” also known as a talking filibuster, if they want to indefinitely block the measure from coming to the floor. That means Democrats would have to hold the floor continuously rather than under the typical practice of a “silent filibuster,” where the minority can block a bill simply by telegraphing that 60 votes do not exist to advance the measure. 

“We personally talked with the president about that, and he’s all for it and he wants the SAVE America Act,” Luna said Monday night, with Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., in agreement. “The standing filibuster is an old-school parliamentary procedure, but it’s a way to break through what we consider traditional norms to get voter ID passed.”

Advertisement

A thread on the hurdles before the final vote:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From Reality Dmitri Bolt
Fellow Democratic Socialist Slams Mayor Mamdani as Storm Blackouts Leave Thousands Without Heat Dmitri Bolt
Report: TMZ Allegedly Received a Ransom Note for Missing Nancy Guthrie Amy Curtis
One Glance at Jasmine Crockett's Website Tells You Everything You Need to Know About Her Senate Campaign Jeff Charles
Roger Goodell Punts on Political Halftime Show Amy Curtis
CNN Admits the Vast Majority of Americans, Including Democrats and Black Americans Support Voter ID Laws Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From Reality Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement