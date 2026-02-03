House Votes to End the Partial Shutdown by a Razor-Thin Margin

The recent government shutdown lasted 4 days, but it’s now over. The House approved a new framework to keep government open through the summer by a razor-thin 217-214 vote on the $1.2 trillion package. Credit to Speaker Johnson, he got this over the finish line:

BREAKING:



House passes bill to reopen government 217-214, again not without some last-minute dynamics.



Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, switched from no to yes.



Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, carefully watched the #s and in the end voted no -- the sign the bill had enough to pass,… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 3, 2026

Partial government shutdown ends. House votes 217-214 to align with the Senate — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 3, 2026

The procedural vote was riddled with drama and tension, however:

NOW: House taking final vote on the deal to restore funding, end the partial government shutdown. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 3, 2026

AND Rs get Rose to Flip and Ogles to vote yes.... narrowly passing the key vote on government funding -- teeing up final vote later this pm. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 3, 2026

NOW - House leaders are gaining key ground.



Donalds is a yes.



Spartz is a yes.



BUT, that leaves: Nehls and Ogles who have not voted. And Rose who is a no. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 3, 2026

OK FOLKS. Your guide to the House drama underway now.



GOP No votes right now: Reps. Massie, Rose.



GOP members not vote yet: Reps. Donalds, Nehls, Ogles, Spartz.



This rule is failing at the moment, 212-216.



Johnson needs everyone I just mentioned except one (Massie). — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 3, 2026

The Senate approved the new framework to maintain government funding last week. The responsibility then shifted to the House of Representatives. The initial framework approved by the lower chamber was somewhat unexpected, particularly because several House Democrats diverged from the usual party line to support ICE funding. This momentum was halted for two reasons: the winter storm that incapacitated the capital and the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on January 24. Consequently, Senate Democrats could not endorse the House package, which led to its rejection.

A new agreement was brokered between President Trump and Chuck Schumer, whereby the DHS bill will be separated from most of the appropriations bills that fund the government through September. A temporary stopgap measure will maintain operations at DHS while negotiations on funding continue, which are expected to include restrictions on the conduct of deportation raids. Nevertheless, there remains a significant divergence in positions on this matter.

🚨 JUST IN: Shutdown could end today as Reps. Burchett (R) and Paulina Luna (R) reveal they've received assurances from Senate Majority Leader Thune to revive the "standing filibuster" to advance the SAVE Act that requires proof of citizenship & voter ID for federal elections. pic.twitter.com/PwUEE5vz4x — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 3, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The House is moving to end the government shutdown TODAY after President Trump stepped in



The SAVE Act will NOT be attached to the bill, but Rep. Luna got a standing filibuster assurance from Leader Thune



GET IT PASSED! 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/0MqZ4uq90Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 3, 2026

On the Senate side, a potential issue arose when Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delayed proceedings regarding the repeal of a provision that would have permitted United States Senators to file lawsuits concerning telecommunications violations related to then-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Donald Trump. In the House, some conservative members, such as Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), expressed the desire to incorporate the SAVE Act into the legislative framework, a critical bill focused on safeguarding electoral integrity. This legislation represents a primary priority for conservative policymakers. Following several discussions, assurances have been given that a vote on this measure will be scheduled (via Roll Call):

Top House Republicans are plowing forward with plans to vote Tuesday on a roughly $1.2 trillion spending package that punts on full-year funding for the Homeland Security Department after securing support from their right flank on a key procedural vote. After a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said she was satisfied that her key demand — passage of legislation requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote, known as the “SAVE America Act” or SAVE Act for short —would be met in the Senate. The idea is that Senate GOP leaders will force Democrats into a “standing filibuster,” also known as a talking filibuster, if they want to indefinitely block the measure from coming to the floor. That means Democrats would have to hold the floor continuously rather than under the typical practice of a “silent filibuster,” where the minority can block a bill simply by telegraphing that 60 votes do not exist to advance the measure. “We personally talked with the president about that, and he’s all for it and he wants the SAVE America Act,” Luna said Monday night, with Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., in agreement. “The standing filibuster is an old-school parliamentary procedure, but it’s a way to break through what we consider traditional norms to get voter ID passed.”

A thread on the hurdles before the final vote:

This is larger than most partial shutdowns b/c it includes the military, HHS and DHS.



- It is partial bc a slew of other agencies have funding.

- Those *funded* include: Veterans Affairs, USDA (food inspectors), DOJ, Interior (parks), Energy, EPA and Congress itself.



2/ — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 2, 2026

TO END THE SHUTDOWN:



Step 1. The pkg needs 7 votes in Rules Committee later today. Seems doable. Rs have 9 members. But we will watch.



Step 2. This is the key. The funding pkg needs 217 votes in the House, if everyone is present, to pass the rule teeing up a final vote.… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 2, 2026

#2. Potential and potentially non-existent other holds.



There ARE other Rs and Ds with problems with the deal.



But it is not yet clear if any. have gone as far as Graham to put it on hold.



My reporting is that Bernie Sanders is not holding it. Nor are the MN Dem. senators.… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 30, 2026

