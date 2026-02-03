Flashback: That Time a White Lib Woman Said She Loved That Her Unofficial Haitian Slave Cooked for Her

It’s an older story, but one that captures liberal America’s insane affinity for illegal aliens and the patronizing tone in that regard. It’s already bad enough that these people open their homes to illegal aliens, because we all know rich white liberals wouldn’t do that. Well, except for this Boston-area woman in 2024, who later said that it was nice to have this Haitian cook for her. So, she liked the slave labor, is that right? Nothing says bad PR more than blurting out essentially that it’s a wonder to have your unofficial slave woman cook the food. It's an oldie but goodie here (via NBC Boston):

A migrant family from Haiti spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston about their experience in the Boston area. They recently found a host home in Brookline, Massachusetts, and they've been searching for jobs. It's been an emotional few weeks for Wildande Joseph and her husband. First, they slept on the floor at Boston Logan International Airport and then in children's hospital, with their 2-year-old daughter who got very sick. However, things are now looking much brighter as they've been welcomed into Lisa Hillenbrand's Brookline apartment. She said her daughter is very happy. When she wakes up in the morning, she says, "Hi, Lisa" and everyone starts the day smiling. "It's a delight, and it's really fun having them. What I realized is there's so much prejudice against refugees mostly because people don't know them," said Hillenbrand. Hillenbrand said she feels like she has her own personal chef as Wildande loves cooking.

Is this home called Candyland?

Remember when 30-50 illegals were dropped in Martha’s Vineyard—the entire island declared a state of emergency, and they had the National Guard ship them off the island. That location is riddled with mansions, too.

Still, these remarks are quite a choice.

