Spanish Socialist Has Confirmed This Narrative Libs Claim Is a Right-Wing Hoax

It’s not shocking. It makes sense. It fits with the Left’s bizarre antics on racial issues, and now it’s surfaced. They can’t hide it. This video might not be from the United States, but leftists in Spain are no different from those in Boston. Remember, replacement theory? It’s something that would get the liberal pundit world jacked up, accusing anyone who spoke or promoted this narrative of being a racist. Well, the jig is up. On the Iberian Peninsula, Spanish socialist Irene Montero hopes for replacement theory to wipe out the “fascists” in her country.

ICYMI: Replacement theory is no longer a theory https://t.co/pJU15vPTDM — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 1, 2026

They are saying it out loud.



They want to replace citizens with foreigners so they can gain power.



Leftist Spanish MEP: “I hope for ‘replacement theory,’ I hope we can sweep this country of fascists and racists with immigrants.”pic.twitter.com/lIU7kNy3JT — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) January 31, 2026

Regrettably, the extreme ideology of this lady is being carried out in Spain.



The increase in foreign-born percentage has doubled from 10% to 20% of the population over the last decade, and the TFR in Spain is a dismal 1.12.



They are speed-running population replacement. https://t.co/N91TLsKnqM pic.twitter.com/id3zjHXXPa — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) February 1, 2026

We knew better. On a lighter scale, it’s why Democrats are so gung-ho against immigration enforcement: an influx of these people is what’s kept them relevant in politics. Surge the border, cloister the people, find them ethnically appropriate representation in Congress, and enhance your footprint on the Hill via these artificial population spikes and the census.

Don’t you think the Left is playing the long game here? Of course, they are—why do you think they push for amnesty all the time?

Oh, wait—you just watched the Spanish version of that.

