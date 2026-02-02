ProPublica's Reckless Doxxing of the CBP Agents Who Shot Alex Pretti Wrecked Another Lib Narrative

First, who the hell do you people think you are? The media thinks their press badges are legal shields. There are multiple investigations underway regarding the shooting death of Alex Pretti, the unemployed, unhinged nurse who was shot by Border Patrol agents on January 24 after idiotically interfering in a police action. Did ProPublica not trust the process? What the hell is this? As Joe noted yesterday, they doxxed the two agents involved in the shooting (via ProPublica):

The two federal immigration agents who fired on Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti are identified in government records as Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez. The records viewed by ProPublica list Ochoa, 43, and Gutierrez, 35, as the shooters during the deadly encounter last weekend that left Pretti dead and ignited massive protests and calls for criminal investigations. Both men were assigned to Operation Metro Surge, an immigration enforcement dragnet launched in December that sent scores of armed and masked agents across the city. CBP, which employs both men, has so far refused to release their names and has disclosed few other facts about the deadly incident, which came days after a different immigration agent shot and killed another Minneapolis protester, a 37-year-old mother of three named Renee Good.

Okay, do you feel better, ProPublica? Now, here comes the irony. Two Hispanic men, whom I was told were Nazis by the Left, shot Pretti. Even worse, ‘Jesus’ killed him. There was no reason to release these names unless you wanted to gin up the lynch mobs, which you’re going to do. This is such a George Soros move, which isn’t lost on anyone.

So, the narrative of Pretti as some ‘Mother Teresa-like’ nurse figure was shredded, dare I say shot up, when new footage dropped showing the man going crazy on ICE agents, spitting at them and kicking out their taillight. He was not just some protester or legal observer. He, like Renee Good, the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent after she rammed him with her car, was a professional left-wing agitator and activist who stupidly interfered in a federal law enforcement operation. Your feelings aren’t protection, and they sure as hell won’t stop a bullet.

So the white supremacist Nazis are both Hispanics?? https://t.co/6ahLEzk9RY — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 1, 2026

Second, ICE is the Gestapo. They’re Nazis. Yeah, with names like Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez, I don’t think you’re allowed in that club. Stupid white liberals getting wasted by non-white cops. What a mess, and ProPublica, if you want to know why these guys mask up, it’s because of what you just did.

Marsy’s Law should apply to police officers, thanks to the antics of the Left.

Such a bush league move, but one that reminds us why these people are our enemies.

Thank you Jesus for killing Alex Pretti https://t.co/Nnp1HqLJCg — Pub (@PubWanghaf) February 1, 2026

