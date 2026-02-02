VIP
State Department Faces Lawsuit Over Visa Ban
Bill Maher and This MS Now Host Got Lectured on the FACE Act by...Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 02, 2026 3:00 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Yeah, the guest list for last Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher wasn’t great: Joe Scarborough and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Yet, as with anything on Maher’s show, there are moments of surprise, like Greene giving a lecture to Scarborough and Maher on what the FACE Act is and how Don Lemon might have violated it with the Minneapolis church storming stunt on January 18 that got him indicted recently:

JOE: “The protesters that went into the church, if under the Faith Act?”

MTG: “FACE Act.” 

JOE: “If under the Faith Act.” 

MTG: “FACE.” 

JOE: “Faith. Right.” 

MTG: “FACE.” 

JOE: “Oh, FACE!” 

MTG: “FACE. It’s a federal law.”

 JOE: “Oh, I thought it was. You’ve got to have faith because it was at a church.” 

MTG: “Well, the parishioners, the Christians have faith, and they were trying to have church. And Don Lemon and a bunch of activists came in and harassed them to the point that children were crying.”

Greene also defended Trump’s immigration policy while noticing the conspicuous absence of protests and lefty mayhem when Obama was deporting people, and yes, ICE did exist back then and was doing the exact same thing as they’re doing now. It’s not their fault that entitled white liberal morons think their activism is some legal shield or bulletproof screen, which has led to two getting shot and killed for interfering in federal law enforcement actions.  

“I think we have to give the administration a lot of credit. The secure border is fantastic. I’m friends with Laken Riley’s mother, and we didn’t see a lot of protest happening on the left saying that Americans shouldn’t be killed by illegal aliens.” 

“I didn’t see Democrats protesting the Obama administration, and under President Obama, there were more deportations than President Trump, and President Biden, and President Bush.” 

Greene did not, however, like being called Liz Cheney 2.0 by Maher: 

MAHER: “And Marjorie, you look like the person who has more integrity than the rest of them.” 

“It’s amazing the transformation you went. Kind of the…” 

[Audience starts to chuckle] 

Maher, confused: “What?” 

“I mean, it’s sort of the, you know, Liz Cheney 2.0.” 

Greene was crushed.  

GREENE: “I wouldn’t say that, no.” 

MAHER: “No?” 

GREENE: “No, definitely not. 

“No. Not a good comparison.” 

MAHER: “Oh...my bad.” 

Yeah, but she still quit when her plans to become a senator were allegedly blocked by the Trump team. She still went on The View as an act of contrition of sorts, blamed the GOP leadership for the shutdown, and was a thorn in the side of the Epstein stuff. A broken clock is right twice a day, but this woman lost her Trump endorsement—do you know how hard that is to do? That’s like getting banned from OpenTable. 

 

