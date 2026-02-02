A Fox News Host Wasn't Going to Allow This Dem Senator Get Away With This Lie About ICE

The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 02, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) went on Fox News to spew some lies about ICE. He can get embarrassed, fact-checked, and have his script shredded because he hails from a D-plus-6700 state—the man is a senator for life there. Notice his reaction when Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream fact-checked him live. Murphy said that ICE wasn’t going after criminal aliens anymore. Bream then corrected him, adding that almost 70 percent of their arrests have illegals who have a criminal record.   

Yet, he carried on talking about how federal agents are murdering American citizens and disappearing people. Chris, I know your side has no grasp of history, but that’s not what’s happening. This isn’t la ‘Guerra Sucia’ in Argentina, which apparently is the narrative the Left is trying to disseminate. It’s working, but only within their insane circles. It's not a total meltdown, but the commitment to the fake narrative speaks volumes. 

Also, Chris, I know your side was asleep for most of 2024, but we voted for this: all illegals must go. It was never just the criminal ones; that was the class we were going to start with first. It would’ve been safer if your side honored ICE detention facilities, where federal agents picked up these creeps apprehended by local law enforcement. Instead, you forced ICE and CBP to go on a manhunt, mass sweeps through cities where every illegal alien is not subject to deportation.  

They claim Trump lied. No, they’re just trying to wreck the game because they know the criminal aliens are first, followed by everyone else who entered this country illegally, but also have not committed heinous crimes in the interim. 

