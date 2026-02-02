The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression
A CNN Host Had a Disasterous End to Her Interview With Deputy AG Todd Blanche

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 02, 2026 6:55 AM
Last week, federal agents confiscated multiple boxes from Fulton County election offices. The county reportedly accepted approximately 300,000 ballots without proper signatures. Furthermore, these officials have secured hundreds of thousands of ballots and refused to permit their analysis. There have long been profound suspicions of irregularities in Georgia, and where there is smoke, there is often fire.  

Official interviews with the media were seen as quite uneasy about the seizures. You could probably guess why. On CNN last Sunday, host Dana Bash tried to corner Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on this move, wondering if this was Trump’s Mar-a-Lago moment, especially since Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was present for the search. It blew up in her face: 

DANA BASH: “Mr. Blanche, imagine if President Biden sent his politically appointed Director of National Intelligence to Mar-a-Lago. You and his other personal attorneys would have been understandably very unhappy about it.” 

“Are you unhappy that the DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, was there?” 

TODD BLANCHE: “Well, first of all, Biden’s director of ODNI was involved in that case, as we all know!” 

BASH: “He wasn’t there.” 

BLANCHE: “Okay, but that’s hardly the point—” 

BASH: “And it also involved classified documents, not necessarily voter rolls.” 

BLANCHE: “And again, there’s a lot of classified information around voter integrity, which is something that came out during the case against President Trump and which has been publicly talked about for many, many years.” 

“So no, I’m not unhappy or happy. Tulsi can go where she needs to go. She’s phenomenal. She’s doing a great job and she’s a partner with us.” 

“But but like I said, folks want to make something out of this that does not exist. This is a grand jury investigation being run by the FBI.”

I’d walk away, tail tucked between my legs, too, Dana.  

Nicely done, Mr. Blanche.  

