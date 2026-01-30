Watch Scott Jennings Eviscerate Tim Walz and His Civil War Obsession

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has political schizophrenia of the worst kind: the man claims he wants to cooperate and ratchet down the rhetoric and then goes berserk less than 24 hours later. He wants to beat the s**t out of Vice President JD Vance, folks. He’s unhinged. He’s ginned up the crowds into attacking federal law enforcement officers. His obsession with the American Civil War is also something else, dropping a Fort Sumter reference this week, but not before claiming the situation in Minneapolis is akin to the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg. He also said the state was at war with the federal government.

Scott Jennings picked this nonsense apart, not least because the rhetoric is out of control, but to mock the governor for trying to be Jefferson Davis 2.0, the first and last rebel president who was also exceptionally atrocious, leading the Confederate States of America during our bloodiest war:

Scott Jennings just EMBARRASSED Tim Walz live on CNN — using Walz's own rhetoric.



Walz once again reached for Civil War imagery today, comparing what's happening in Minnesota to Fort Sumter.



The only problem is that he didn't think through what that analogy actually implies.

He said today that he thought maybe this was like the next Fort Sumter. Walz said that and previously he had referenced the Battle of Gettysburg. And so when I hear that kind of language coming out of a governor, this sort of fantasizing about an American Civil War…first of all, I don’t think he stopped to consider who that makes him in this entire endeavor. Jefferson Davis spoiler alert! And number two, if you wanted more calm, if you wanted a little bit more cooperation, if you wanted to ratchet things down, you would not be referencing the first shots of the Civil War and maybe thinking that we’re in the middle of another one.

Jemele Hill responded, but it was the usual liberal deflection and other nonsense; you can listen for yourself, but Jennings’ facial expressions were undefeated.

