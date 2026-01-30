VIP
Alex Pretti Failed This IQ Test
Stand With ICE
Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
Trump Has Decided Who He Wants to Be the Next Chair of the...
DHS Kristi Noem Admits She Made a Mistake Regarding the Alex Pretti Shooting...
VIP
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Cooked Gavin Newsom With These Remarks
Philly DA Vows to Charge ICE Agents on State Charges So Trump Can't...
Pam Bondi Made Demands of Minnesota – Now Democratic AGs Are Pushing Back
VIP
More Minnesotans Are Buying Guns Amid Immigration Controversy
Trump's Energy Policies Saved Lives During Harsh Winter Storms
Sydney Sweeney Stays Mum on Her Political Beliefs
VIP
Body Cam Backlash
Ed Markey Just Compared the Anti-ICE Mobs to What?
'Common Sense' at 250
Tipsheet

Watch Scott Jennings Eviscerate Tim Walz and His Civil War Obsession

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 30, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has political schizophrenia of the worst kind: the man claims he wants to cooperate and ratchet down the rhetoric and then goes berserk less than 24 hours later. He wants to beat the s**t out of Vice President JD Vance, folks. He’s unhinged. He’s ginned up the crowds into attacking federal law enforcement officers. His obsession with the American Civil War is also something else, dropping a Fort Sumter reference this week, but not before claiming the situation in Minneapolis is akin to the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg. He also said the state was at war with the federal government.  

Advertisement

Scott Jennings picked this nonsense apart, not least because the rhetoric is out of control, but to mock the governor for trying to be Jefferson Davis 2.0, the first and last rebel president who was also exceptionally atrocious, leading the Confederate States of America during our bloodiest war:

He said today that he thought maybe this was like the next Fort Sumter. 

Walz said that and previously he had referenced the Battle of Gettysburg. 

And so when I hear that kind of language coming out of a governor, this sort of fantasizing about an American Civil War…first of all, I don’t think he stopped to consider who that makes him in this entire endeavor. 

Jefferson Davis spoiler alert! 

And number two, if you wanted more calm, if you wanted a little bit more cooperation, if you wanted to ratchet things down, you would not be referencing the first shots of the Civil War and maybe thinking that we’re in the middle of another one. 

Recommended

Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOMESTIC TERRORISM JD VANCE MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Jemele Hill responded, but it was the usual liberal deflection and other nonsense; you can listen for yourself, but Jennings’ facial expressions were undefeated. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents Matt Vespa
DHS Kristi Noem Admits She Made a Mistake Regarding the Alex Pretti Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
The Rise of the New Confederacy Josh Hammer
Ed Markey Just Compared the Anti-ICE Mobs to What? Amy Curtis
When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over Matt Vespa
Trump Has Decided Who He Wants to Be the Next Chair of the Federal Reserve Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents Matt Vespa
Advertisement