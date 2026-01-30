Of Course, the Liberal Media Had This Reaction to Don Lemon's Arrest

Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents earlier this morning, slapped with FACE Act violations over the January 18 church storming fiasco. The former CNN host claims he was covering the event as a journalist, and there are enough stupid people on the Left to believe that, along with manufacturing the narrative that this was an attack on the First Amendment.

It was not; these agitators went nuts, storming the church because they accused the pastor of working with ICE. And it was also not shocking that Jim Acosta was one of the first to post about the First Amendment being under attack:

I just can't believe that America has become such a fascist country that a grand jury in a liberal state would determine that there was probable cause to indict Don Lemon with federal crimes related to disrupting a religious service. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2026

Jim is correct saying the first amendment is under attack but Don Lemon was the one doing it https://t.co/LTehfLyhmw pic.twitter.com/xDTjCXwqEr — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 30, 2026

Arresting reporters is Step 5 of authoritarians. No one is safe if they can arrest reporters. https://t.co/vkRLhqN96S — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) January 30, 2026

Don Lemon arrested by the Trump regime for doing journalism



Any media member/outlet silent about this attack on the first amendment should hang up their pen and go do something else pic.twitter.com/A4oOxPZzRC — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 30, 2026

This is an absolutely outrageous assault on journalism and the first amendment. https://t.co/heVFcfmMBX — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 30, 2026

Press badge is the new immunity necklace. https://t.co/NSkQaIXSlM — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 30, 2026

It’s hilarious to watch the left play dumb about what Don Lemon did. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 30, 2026

You can't break into a worship service, terrify children, and call it journalism.



I mean you can, but you're lying. And we all know it. https://t.co/ZErBaOoArq — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) January 30, 2026

"They arrested Don Lemon because of his journalism."



Sounds like he should have been good enough at journalism to not break the law. Womp womp. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 30, 2026

Also, a Minnesota grand jury indicted Don, so this fascist talking point won’t hunt either. Greg Price's tweet delivered the killshot:

In the meantime, the meltdowns have been peak entertainment, just truly amazing stuff.

Elie Mystal: Don Lemon getting arrested is a form of slavery pic.twitter.com/t2D3OhTZTi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 30, 2026

UPDATE: The indictment has dropped.

🚨 BREAKING: Don Lemon indictment has been UNSEALED by the court, officially showing he has been charged with TWO FEDERAL FELONIES for participating in the attack on Cities Church in St. Paul



FAFO, Lemon.



COUNT 1: 18 U.S.C. § 241 - Conspiracy Against Right of Religious Freedom… pic.twitter.com/FXfCOKpUD1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2026

Don Lemon is accused of physically blocking fearful churchgoers from fleeing the church building in order to “challenge them with ‘facts’ about U.S. immigration policy.” pic.twitter.com/FApR0eJtB9 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) January 30, 2026

DOJ indictment against Don Lemon. 14 pages total.



Pages 1 to 4. pic.twitter.com/6tQbttsi0K — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2026

Pages 9 to 12. pic.twitter.com/PqCMM0OKYE — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2026

Pages 13 to 14. pic.twitter.com/RJgJdtP8IA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2026

