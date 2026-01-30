Here's the GOP Senator Who Caused a Ruckus Regarding the Deal to Avert...
Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help...
The Protesters Who Crashed a Minneapolis Church Service Are Finding Out Why It...
VIP
Democrats Claim Trump Administration Will Use ICE as Voter Suppression Tool
Seattle Just Lost a CHOP Wrongful Death Lawsuit. Here's How Much the City...
Here's How Senator Warnock Described the Alex Pretti Vigil
Border Czar Tom Homan Reveals That ICE, FBI Have Located More Than 145,000...
VIP
Democrats Don't Understand 'Basic Economics'
Has Nick Shirley Discovered Even More Fraud in Minnesota
Ex-Google Engineer Convicted of Stealing AI Secrets for China in Landmark Espionage Case
This Texas Republican Congressional Candidate Is Asking for Amnesty for Illegals
Sitting Detroit Judge, Lawyer Allegedly Looted Vulnerable Wards
The White House Has Some Patriotic Plans to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday
Hackers Just Took Down This Massive ICE Doxxing Website
Tipsheet

Of Course, the Liberal Media Had This Reaction to Don Lemon's Arrest

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 30, 2026 3:30 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents earlier this morning, slapped with FACE Act violations over the January 18 church storming fiasco. The former CNN host claims he was covering the event as a journalist, and there are enough stupid people on the Left to believe that, along with manufacturing the narrative that this was an attack on the First Amendment. 

Advertisement

It was not; these agitators went nuts, storming the church because they accused the pastor of working with ICE. And it was also not shocking that Jim Acosta was one of the first to post about the First Amendment being under attack:

Recommended

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN DOMESTIC TERRORISM FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH

Also, a Minnesota grand jury indicted Don, so this fascist talking point won’t hunt either. Greg Price's tweet delivered the killshot:

I just can't believe that America has become such a fascist country that a grand jury in a liberal state would determine that there was probable cause to indict Don Lemon with federal crimes related to disrupting a religious service.

In the meantime, the meltdowns have been peak entertainment, just truly amazing stuff.

UPDATE: The indictment has dropped.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Hackers Just Took Down This Massive ICE Doxxing Website Joseph Chalfant
Seattle Just Lost a CHOP Wrongful Death Lawsuit. Here's How Much the City Has to Pay. Amy Curtis
Has Nick Shirley Discovered Even More Fraud in Minnesota Dmitri Bolt
Rubio Blasts Dem Senator As She Asks If Trump Will Follow the Geneva Convention Against Narco-Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Advertisement