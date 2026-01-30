Here's the GOP Senator Who Caused a Ruckus Regarding the Deal to Avert a Government Shutdown

A government shutdown loomed. This was DC time, so things were dangerously close to the deadline. The winter storm delayed matters, but the Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis truly killed the original House framework for the DHS bill. The House package funded most of the government through September, averting a major headache for everyone.

But the Pretti shooting would prevent Senate Democrats from passing that funding bill. Alas, this week, a deal between Trump and Chuck Schumer was hashed out, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was not thrilled, even threatening to torpedo the whole thing over a provision that Republican senators were willing to sacrifice: repealing a law permitting US Senators to sue over telecommunications violations that occurred during then-special counsel Jack Smith’s anti-Trump investigations, specifically Arctic Frost which was a surveillance operation against the conservative movement writ large. That’s no longer the case (via The Hill):

The Senate is on track to pass a government funding package Friday afternoon after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told colleagues that he will release his hold on the massive spending bill if he gets a vote on legislation to crack down on sanctuary cities. Graham brought the funding package, which includes five regular appropriations bills and a two-week stopgap funding measure for the Department of Homeland Security, to a griding halt Thursday evening, just a day before the shutdown deadline. But the South Carolina senator eased off his threat to push much of the federal government into a shutdown on Friday morning. He said he would allow the package to move if given a vote on legislation to criminalize the conduct of state and local officials who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement operations. He also demanded a vote on legislation to give Americans who aren’t members of Congress a “private cause of action” to sue the Department of Justice for being investigated by former special counsel Jack Smith, who led the probe into President Trump for his role in inciting the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and his handling of classified documents.

Shutdown. Where are we?



12:01 a Sat.: Shutdown begins for DHS, DOD, HHS, Labor, Ed, DOT, HUD and others.



There is a deal for funding all those agencies.



The deal: WH, Sen. Ds, Sen. R leaders agreed to pass all non-DHS funding for rest of the year and pass two weeks of funding… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 30, 2026

#2. Potential and potentially non-existent other holds.



There ARE other Rs and Ds with problems with the deal.



But it is not yet clear if any. have gone as far as Graham to put it on hold.



My reporting is that Bernie Sanders is not holding it. Nor are the MN Dem. senators.… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 30, 2026

As a reminder, one of the agencies LEAST affected by a short-term shutdown is DHS.



ICE, CBP have $75 billion in funding Rs passed for the immigration crackdown this summer.



Here's a very basic look at the SHORT-TERM situation. pic.twitter.com/71gZVjWeTg — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 30, 2026

The bills must be passed by midnight. Worst-case scenario: a partial shutdown that lasts throughout the weekend—but as some noted, we know the government doesn’t work on weekends anyway.

The goal is to pass the majority of the spending bills to keep most of the government funded, then vote separately on a short-term DHS bill to give breathing room for a larger bill with added restrictions on ICE. Speaker Mike Johnson isn't keen on that approach, but we were under the gun here. Graham also doesn't like it but knows the realities here.

No one wants another shutdown. Still, Graham wanting to blow this all up so senators could file lawsuits is peak silliness.