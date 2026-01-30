Of Course, the Liberal Media Had This Reaction to Don Lemon's Arrest
Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help...
The Protesters Who Crashed a Minneapolis Church Service Are Finding Out Why It...
VIP
Democrats Claim Trump Administration Will Use ICE as Voter Suppression Tool
Seattle Just Lost a CHOP Wrongful Death Lawsuit. Here's How Much the City...
Here's How Senator Warnock Described the Alex Pretti Vigil
Border Czar Tom Homan Reveals That ICE, FBI Have Located More Than 145,000...
VIP
Democrats Don't Understand 'Basic Economics'
Has Nick Shirley Discovered Even More Fraud in Minnesota
Ex-Google Engineer Convicted of Stealing AI Secrets for China in Landmark Espionage Case
This Texas Republican Congressional Candidate Is Asking for Amnesty for Illegals
Sitting Detroit Judge, Lawyer Allegedly Looted Vulnerable Wards
The White House Has Some Patriotic Plans to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday
Hackers Just Took Down This Massive ICE Doxxing Website
Tipsheet

Here's the GOP Senator Who Caused a Ruckus Regarding the Deal to Avert a Government Shutdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 30, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A government shutdown loomed. This was DC time, so things were dangerously close to the deadline. The winter storm delayed matters, but the Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis truly killed the original House framework for the DHS bill. The House package funded most of the government through September, averting a major headache for everyone. 

Advertisement

But the Pretti shooting would prevent Senate Democrats from passing that funding bill. Alas, this week, a deal between Trump and Chuck Schumer was hashed out, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was not thrilled, even threatening to torpedo the whole thing over a provision that Republican senators were willing to sacrifice: repealing a law permitting US Senators to sue over telecommunications violations that occurred during then-special counsel Jack Smith’s anti-Trump investigations, specifically Arctic Frost which was a surveillance operation against the conservative movement writ large. That’s no longer the case (via The Hill):

The Senate is on track to pass a government funding package Friday afternoon after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told colleagues that he will release his hold on the massive spending bill if he gets a vote on legislation to crack down on sanctuary cities. 

Graham brought the funding package, which includes five regular appropriations bills and a two-week stopgap funding measure for the Department of Homeland Security, to a griding halt Thursday evening, just a day before the shutdown deadline. 

But the South Carolina senator eased off his threat to push much of the federal government into a shutdown on Friday morning. 

He said he would allow the package to move if given a vote on legislation to criminalize the conduct of state and local officials who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement operations. 

He also demanded a vote on legislation to give Americans who aren’t members of Congress a “private cause of action” to sue the Department of Justice for being investigated by former special counsel Jack Smith, who led the probe into President Trump for his role in inciting the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and his handling of classified documents.

Recommended

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHUCK SCHUMER DHS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LINDSEY GRAHAM

The bills must be passed by midnight. Worst-case scenario: a partial shutdown that lasts throughout the weekend—but as some noted, we know the government doesn’t work on weekends anyway.

The goal is to pass the majority of the spending bills to keep most of the government funded, then vote separately on a short-term DHS bill to give breathing room for a larger bill with added restrictions on ICE. Speaker Mike Johnson isn't keen on that approach, but we were under the gun here. Graham also doesn't like it but knows the realities here. 

Advertisement

No one wants another shutdown. Still, Graham wanting to blow this all up so senators could file lawsuits is peak silliness. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Hackers Just Took Down This Massive ICE Doxxing Website Joseph Chalfant
Seattle Just Lost a CHOP Wrongful Death Lawsuit. Here's How Much the City Has to Pay. Amy Curtis
Has Nick Shirley Discovered Even More Fraud in Minnesota Dmitri Bolt
Rubio Blasts Dem Senator As She Asks If Trump Will Follow the Geneva Convention Against Narco-Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Advertisement