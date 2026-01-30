Did CNN Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Don Lemon's Arrest?

Well, Don Lemon’s FAFO moment arrived earlier this morning: around midnight, federal agents arrested him for violating the FACE Act when he accompanied leftist agitators into a church in Minneapolis on January 18. Anti-ICE leftists thought ICE agents were inside; they accused the priest of working with immigration officials. It was a total mess. Lemon’s lawyers are claiming he was just a reporter, but that might not be the whole truth. This might not have been a spontaneous event, as most of you likely already suspected: it seems the man knew the church storming was coming, as reported by CNN:

🚨 NEW: Reacting to Don Lemon’s arrest, CNN’s Brian Stelter CONCEDES that Lemon had advance knowledge of anti-ICE agitators planning to storm a Minnesota church service:



“But he clearly knew something was taking place that day with the protesters. He told his viewers on YouTube… pic.twitter.com/nOjr03uTKM — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 30, 2026

“He [Lemon] clearly knew something was taking place that day with the protesters. He told his viewers on YouTube to stay tuned because there was something about to happen,” said Brian Stelter.

So, was the quiet part said out loud. Maybe. Stelter then showered praise for Lemon’s video afterward, but if this is considered reporting, then why did we have journalists getting investigated and persecuted for entering the Capitol on January 6?

It’s (D)ifferent, right?

There have been numerous arrests after this circus, including the organizer. Now, Lemon is getting cuffed, but not after a local magistrate judge refused to sign the warrant. The Justice Department withdrew its request and opted to empanel a grand jury. Yes, a grand jury from a blue state chose to indict Don Lemon.

Also, here's more about this supposedly groundbreaking piece of "journalism."

One of the victims of the St. Paul church says agitators prevented them from getting to their children, one thought it was a shooting, and others weren't able to leave. One woman fell and was injured. Pulled from a federal affidavit dated 1/20.



•Victim 4 informed agents that… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 30, 2026

One of the victims of the St. Paul church says agitators prevented them from getting to their children, one thought it was a shooting, and others weren't able to leave. One woman fell and was injured. Pulled from a federal affidavit dated 1/20. •Victim 4 informed agents that members of their parish attempted to retrieve their children from the childcare area located downstairs, but the agitators were blocking the stairs, and the parents were unable to get to their children. •Victim 4 informed agents the aisles are already narrow to begin with, and the agitators who occupied the center of the sanctuary made it nearly impossible for parishioners to get out and leave. •Victim 5 later expressed fear that the agitators may have guns underneath their jackets. Additionally, when the agitators began shouting, all the parishioner could hear was “shoot.” •Victim 4 recalled one agitator was threatening, aggressive, and intimidating towards parishioners. Additionally, this agitator was screaming and getting in people’s faces, to include women and young children. This agitator continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying.•Affidavit writes agitators: "forced parishioners to flee the church out of a side door, which resulted in one female victim falling and suffering an injury.

Jim is correct saying the first amendment is under attack but Don Lemon was the one doing it https://t.co/LTehfLyhmw pic.twitter.com/xDTjCXwqEr — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 30, 2026

