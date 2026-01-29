Trump's White House Communications Director Cooked CNN's Minneapolis Town Hall for a Simple Reason

I mean, this is unsurprising, but sort of hilarious that the network tried to cast this as some ordinary citizen town hall event. CNN held one with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and others, during which they took audience questions about the city's situation regarding the Trump administration’s deportation agenda. Two people, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, have been killed as they recklessly interfered in police actions.

Good rammed into an ICE agent and got shot on January 7. Pretti tussled with Border Patrol agents on January 24. Both were left-wing activists and agitators whose own actions got them killed. Did they deserve to die for having horrible opinions on the issues? No, but assaulting federal officers can get you killed. I don’t know what else today. There are choices and consequences, and both of these clowns chose poorly.

So, given that this city is a deep blue cesspool, it’s not shocking that its participants were all on the ActBlue registry. Trump White House Communications Director Steven Cheung was keeping score:

This CNN Townhall is a joke. They stacked the audience with Democrat donors and liberal activists.



1/x pic.twitter.com/rg6tuPxdNB — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) January 29, 2026

Jacob Frey claims to have never seen 1/13 video, rushes to dismiss. MPD Chief O'Hara slams CBP/ICE procedures and tactics on the streets. pic.twitter.com/nalQAXo4Nf — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 29, 2026

Also, Mayor Jacob Frey knows the Pretti narrative is cooked. He wasn’t some kind nurse and good neighbor. The man was a lunatic who was ready to throw down with the Feds, as seen in the new January 13 footage, where he spat on agents and kicked the taillight off a federal vehicle. He suffered broken ribs from a previous confrontation before being shot on January 24. So, yeah, again, another liberal narrative burned to ash.