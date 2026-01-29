So, This Swipe at JD Vance From Josh Shapiro Was Grossly Unnecessary

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro decided to get ahead on the 2028 election, but it failed miserably. Mr. Shapiro, who is considered a top Democratic candidate for the next presidential election, opted to take a swipe at Vice President JD Vance for giving comfort to right-wing antisemitism. Mr. Vance posted this on Holocaust Remembrance Day this week, which led to this unnecessary shot across the bow:

Today we remember the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust, the millions of stories of individual bravery and heroism, and one of the enduring lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history: that while humans create beautiful things and are full of compassion,… pic.twitter.com/2UwFcy4Kmp — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 27, 2026

Also, antisemitism is your party’s problem, Josh. Aren’t you still upset that the Kamala Harris camp questioned if you were an agent of Israel, to say nothing that they didn’t pick you because they knew a Jewish VP candidate could upset the left-wing, unhinged, and incredibly antisemitic base of the Democratic Party (via NBC News):

Shapiro, a 2028 Democratic presidential contender, said in an interview Tuesday that he had not yet seen Vance’s post. But he also said he did not think it was surprising that Vance’s post did not explicitly include Jews given his handling of the issue of right-wing antisemitism. “Remember that the reason why we memorialize the Holocaust on this day, really, essentially, is to never forget,” said Shapiro, a practicing Jew who has centered his faith in his public life. “And the reason you want to never forget is so that we never live through that atrocity again. Part of never forgetting is making sure that the facts of what happened are recited, are remembered. The fact that JD Vance couldn’t bring himself to acknowledging that 6 million Jews were killed by Hitler and by the Nazis speaks volumes. “It is not a surprise to me, however, given the way in which he has openly supported the AfD party, given the way he openly embraces neo-Nazis and neo-Nazi political parties, given the way in which he has offered comfort, really, to the antisemites on the right who are infecting the Republican Party,” Shapiro continued. “So it’s not a shock to me that he would omit that, but it’s a sad day that the vice president of the United States on Holocaust Awareness Day couldn’t address that.”

Okay, so what about your post about that day, Mr. Shapiro? Oh, that’s right, they didn’t even mention Jewish people.

This Holocaust Remembrance Day, we pause to reflect on a horrific chapter in human history — a period of incredible darkness for our world, consumed by hate and violence against millions of people on the basis of their faith, their background, and their beliefs.



Today, perhaps… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) January 27, 2026

Wow. Josh Shapiro must be really offended by his statements issued this year and last year, neither of which mentioned "Jews." https://t.co/8GULJDhvuO pic.twitter.com/bppKcnZpp6 — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) January 29, 2026

I note that, like VP @JDVance’s, the governor’s appropriate and heartfelt commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day does not mention Jews either.

You would be an idiot to call Governor Shapiro an antisemite. You’re an idiot to call Vice President Vance an antisemite.

But don’t… https://t.co/I3hAnrug23 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 28, 2026

“After he faced criticism for not mentioning Jews in his post on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Josh Shapiro desperately tried to shift blame to the Vice President. This is next-level hypocritical deflection from Shapiro, a misguided plea for attention from a political lightweight,” said a Vance spokesperson.

What a classic those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones moment, huh?

