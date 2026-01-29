Say It Ain’t So, Ro Khanna
Tipsheet

So, This Swipe at JD Vance From Josh Shapiro Was Grossly Unnecessary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 29, 2026 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro decided to get ahead on the 2028 election, but it failed miserably. Mr. Shapiro, who is considered a top Democratic candidate for the next presidential election, opted to take a swipe at Vice President JD Vance for giving comfort to right-wing antisemitism. Mr. Vance posted this on Holocaust Remembrance Day this week, which led to this unnecessary shot across the bow: 

Also, antisemitism is your party’s problem, Josh. Aren’t you still upset that the Kamala Harris camp questioned if you were an agent of Israel, to say nothing that they didn’t pick you because they knew a Jewish VP candidate could upset the left-wing, unhinged, and incredibly antisemitic base of the Democratic Party (via NBC News):

Shapiro, a 2028 Democratic presidential contender, said in an interview Tuesday that he had not yet seen Vance’s post. But he also said he did not think it was surprising that Vance’s post did not explicitly include Jews given his handling of the issue of right-wing antisemitism. 

“Remember that the reason why we memorialize the Holocaust on this day, really, essentially, is to never forget,” said Shapiro, a practicing Jew who has centered his faith in his public life. “And the reason you want to never forget is so that we never live through that atrocity again. Part of never forgetting is making sure that the facts of what happened are recited, are remembered. The fact that JD Vance couldn’t bring himself to acknowledging that 6 million Jews were killed by Hitler and by the Nazis speaks volumes. 

“It is not a surprise to me, however, given the way in which he has openly supported the AfD party, given the way he openly embraces neo-Nazis and neo-Nazi political parties, given the way in which he has offered comfort, really, to the antisemites on the right who are infecting the Republican Party,” Shapiro continued. “So it’s not a shock to me that he would omit that, but it’s a sad day that the vice president of the United States on Holocaust Awareness Day couldn’t address that.” 

Related:

Okay, so what about your post about that day, Mr. Shapiro? Oh, that’s right, they didn’t even mention Jewish people. 

“After he faced criticism for not mentioning Jews in his post on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Josh Shapiro desperately tried to shift blame to the Vice President. This is next-level hypocritical deflection from Shapiro, a misguided plea for attention from a political lightweight,” said a Vance spokesperson. 

What a classic those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones moment, huh?

