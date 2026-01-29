Oh, Dick Durbin, You Didn't Check That Photo Did You?

Well, like any infectious disease, when something goes viral, it’s unstoppable. And when it’s a lie, and it reaches the Senate floor, it makes it even more embarrassing. This isn’t the first nor will it be the last time fake news is entered into the congressional record. Yet, alas, here’s the latest episode, and it deals with the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on January 24, which has the Democrats in a tizzy.

You’d think that members of the media and former military commanders spreading this fake AI-generated image would be where the fallout would contain itself. Nope. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) shared the image while making a speech. Again, did none of his staff see that the Border Patrol agent in the photo has no head:

I can’t believe it, but it’s real. ⁦@SenatorDurbin⁩ actually used the fake AI image from Minnesota on the Senate floor. Did no one notice the alleged ICE officer is missing a head?! pic.twitter.com/6aTo9FwPSy — Eric Teetsel (@EricTeetsel) January 29, 2026

And here we have Senator Dick Durbin on the floor of the U.S. Senate using the AI edited photo of Ryan Pretti, which includes a headless federal agent among other incorrect flaws. https://t.co/Xj6vVBW7DT pic.twitter.com/CkczU6oYsq — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 28, 2026

Top-notch staff work there, Dick. But, alas, the narrative is more important here, facts and the truth be damned. They’ve already turned this leftist clown, Pretti, into a martyr, when he was unhinged and got himself killed by interfering in a police action.

FAFO. That’s the tale.

