Oh, Dick Durbin, You Didn't Check That Photo Did You?

Matt Vespa
January 29, 2026 6:30 AM
Well, like any infectious disease, when something goes viral, it’s unstoppable. And when it’s a lie, and it reaches the Senate floor, it makes it even more embarrassing. This isn’t the first nor will it be the last time fake news is entered into the congressional record. Yet, alas, here’s the latest episode, and it deals with the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on January 24, which has the Democrats in a tizzy. 

You’d think that members of the media and former military commanders spreading this fake AI-generated image would be where the fallout would contain itself. Nope. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) shared the image while making a speech. Again, did none of his staff see that the Border Patrol agent in the photo has no head:

Top-notch staff work there, Dick. But, alas, the narrative is more important here, facts and the truth be damned. They’ve already turned this leftist clown, Pretti, into a martyr, when he was unhinged and got himself killed by interfering in a police action.  

FAFO. That’s the tale. 

