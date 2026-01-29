Look at How This Minnesota Newspaper Reported on the New Alex Pretti Footage

The Alex Pretti myth has been busted. The bad news is that the lie has become so pervasive among the Left that there’s no turning back. They must accept it. To suggest otherwise would be a return to reality, and liberals cannot comprehend that in the Trump era. Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on January 24 after he recklessly interfered in a federal police action.

The ‘he was just a protester/nurse’ narrative has been nuked from orbit: he has broken ribs from a previous encounter with immigration agents, and was known to federal officials, and new footage from January 13 shows the man being a total psycho when confronting ICE agents. He knew what he was doing as a committed leftist and was part of an anti-ICE Signal chat. This was another case of a lefty loon thinking he was above the law because his politics were right and getting cooked over it.

And how does the Star Tribune cover this development, by burying the most relevant portion about the new video some 11 paragraphs down in their story, where it shows Pretti spitting on ICE agents and kicking off their vehicle’s taillight. When the footage was first posted, it was unclear if the individual was Pretti—his family later confirmed it last night:

You have to go 11 paragraphs into this story before you learn that he kicked out their taillight.



And when you get there, the framing is that the officers are still the bad guys. https://t.co/vvQvAQbhuk pic.twitter.com/IpWrkIn28v — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 29, 2026

OMG. This is how Minnesota’s largest paper reported on the new footage of Alex Pretti violently attacking an ICE vehicle:



They make zero mention of Pretti shattering their tail light or spitting toward them.



You guys are a disgrace @StarTribune. pic.twitter.com/iEexOOgYvL — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 29, 2026

🚨BREAKING — On January 13th a Minneapolis protester who appears to be Alex Pretti was filmed SPITTING at federal agents and BREAKING their SUV's taillights during a heated exchange.



👀pic.twitter.com/t73wUWbVYu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2026

The Minnesota Star Tribune confirmed with Alex Pretti's family that the man in this video is indeed Alex Pretti.



Filmed by @thenewsmovement on January 13, two weeks before Pretti was shot by ICE: pic.twitter.com/1yLKLApXvB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 28, 2026

So much for the peaceful protester narrative, right? Also, Star Tribune, remember when you said this about your coverage of the ICE operations in Minneapolis (via Semafor):

“There’s lots of rumor and chatter and confusion, and, there’s also just bad and incomplete reporting, that’s flying around lots of outlets,” Minnesota Star Tribune editor and senior vice president Kathleen Hennessey told Semafor. “Not all of it is malicious, and some of it’s just strange. You cannot be an informed person and just sort of scroll through social media, it’s distorting and it doesn’t add clarity, I don’t think. Ultimately, that’s what journalism is in for. You, you need to shed some light and bring true understanding.” […] A major focus of the paper’s energies has been the details that are left off of viral short form video clips and widely-shared Instagram stories. Hennessey said the paper has spent a lot of time every day chasing “ghosts” and trying to make sense of viral images, sifting through rumors circulating on social media. She also noted that the paper is checking facts and building on video clips from national media and independent content creators who have swarmed Minnesota in recent weeks. “Our goal is to add reporting to figure out what really happened in any particular episode, to go beyond the video that’s firing around Instagram,” Hennessey said. “We’re not trying to recreate social media, we’re trying to deliver what you’re not getting, which is names, dates, locations, the comment and account from ICE and from DHS, angles that you’re not seeing what happened before, what happened after. Obviously the power of video in the story is real, but it is also limited, and we’re very aware of that every day,” she said.

Well, burying the details is just as bad as omitting them.

