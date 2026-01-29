Say It Ain’t So, Ro Khanna
Tipsheet

How CNN's Top Legal Analyst Reacted to These Remarks By a CNN Guest About Right-Wing Extremism

Matt Vespa
January 29, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

This is wild. Besides her atrocious take on ICE agents and how some might have white supremacist tattoos, which are likely crucifixes, she then tried to claim that right-wingers are the epicenters for political violence. Only the stupid and the exceptionally dense can accept that as reality. Who’s turning Minneapolis into a war zone? Leftists. Who’s advocating drugging ICE agents? Leftists. Who tried to assassinate Donald Trump? Leftists. Who assassinated Charlie Kirk? Leftists.  

Liberal guest Tiffany Cross tried to claim that right-wingers committed these crimes, which did not sit well with former prosecutor and CNN’s top legal analyst Elie Honig, who appeared to be struggling with her stupidity, outright saying she was wrong that conservatives killed Charlie Kirk and attempted to murder Donald Trump.  

Tiffany Cross: “Every time I hear people say it's both sides, there is no data to back that up.” 

Elie Honig: “Let's also not forget Charlie Kirk was mu*dered the President —” 

Tiffany Cross: “Not by a left-wing extremist. That person espoused very right-wing extremism.”  

Elie Honig: “There's Donald Trump on this side. There's Charlie Kirk on this side… Charlie Kirk? That’s not a ring wing person [that mu*dered him].” 

Lay off the bath salts, woman.

