Here's the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar and He's...a Leftist?

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is under federal investigation over her financials, but that hasn’t shut her up. I mean, we know it wouldn’t, but there was a little extra excitement last night when she was assaulted at a town hall event in Minneapolis. The Minnesota leftist was condemning DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, calling for her resignation and threatening her with impeachment if she remained at her post, when some clown with a syringe squirted her with an unknown liquid. It reportedly emitted a foul odor.

I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.



I don’t let bullies win.



Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2026

Ilhan Omar after getting sprayed with urine. She is lucky to have survived. https://t.co/3iDHoe2Fn0 pic.twitter.com/TpHVwNij03 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) January 28, 2026

The suspect has been identified as Anthony J. Kazmierczak, 55, and he’s been booked on third-degree assault charges. He also appears to be a leftist:

Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, is being held on 3rd degree assault after spraying an unknown liquid from a syringe onto Rep. Ilhan Omar during her town hall earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/vUY4kdsMXh — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 28, 2026

🚨 WOW! Big evil MAGA man who sprayed Ilhan Omar turns out to have far-left gender questionable kids



Imagine that. https://t.co/0PzGkSxV2g pic.twitter.com/mXxBvtQLq6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 28, 2026

So…



The cameras were stuck on the sloppy guy that just happened to be sitting in the front row aisle seat before Ilhan Omar went on.



Totally not staged!pic.twitter.com/QT0Y7pGTol — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 28, 2026

Was this staged? Well, I’ll let you debate that, but it wouldn’t shock me. This woman has a certain flair for the theatrical.

Trump's response: