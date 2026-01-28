Left-Leaning Think Tank Gives Democrats a Roadmap to Turn ICE Backlash Into 2026...
Tipsheet

Here's the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar and He's...a Leftist?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 28, 2026 10:25 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is under federal investigation over her financials, but that hasn’t shut her up. I mean, we know it wouldn’t, but there was a little extra excitement last night when she was assaulted at a town hall event in Minneapolis. The Minnesota leftist was condemning DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, calling for her resignation and threatening her with impeachment if she remained at her post, when some clown with a syringe squirted her with an unknown liquid. It reportedly emitted a foul odor.  

The suspect has been identified as Anthony J. Kazmierczak, 55, and he’s been booked on third-degree assault charges. He also appears to be a leftist:

Was this staged? Well, I’ll let you debate that, but it wouldn’t shock me. This woman has a certain flair for the theatrical. 

Trump's response:

