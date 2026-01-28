A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative

If this video is confirmed, it’s quite the kill shot for the liberal media narrative that’s been forming around the shooting of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents on January 24 after intervening, stupidly, in a federal law enforcement operation in Minneapolis. It has set the city aflame again, the incident occurring a little more than two weeks after the death of Renee Good, who was shot and killed after ramming her car into an ICE agent.

Pretti had broken ribs from a previous encounter with federal law enforcement and was a participant on an anti-ICE Signal chat that heavily coordinated actions to interfere with federal law enforcement. The new footage shows someone who, with a 97 percent probability, matches Mr. Pretti using facial recognition technology. He’s shown spitting and attacking vehicles carrying federal agents in an altercation that occurred on January 13:

🚨BREAKING — On January 13th a Minneapolis protester who appears to be Alex Pretti was filmed SPITTING at federal agents and BREAKING their SUV's taillights during a heated exchange.



👀pic.twitter.com/t73wUWbVYu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2026

#BREAKING: New footage shows Alex Pretti attacking federal agents in Minneapolis, on Jan 13th. pic.twitter.com/DUblvEB7qg — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 28, 2026

Is this even the incident where Pretti broke his ribs? Timing would seem off.



If that's the case - he likely had three violent altercations with federal law enforcement within a two week span. All, likely, while carrying a firearm.



If you keep playing Russian roulette... https://t.co/O5nfItEWe6 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 28, 2026

He kicked out the tailgate of an ICE vehicle and then walked away without being arrested.



I thought ICE agents were gestapo stormtroopers or something. pic.twitter.com/WH6i7kMDDg — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) January 28, 2026

Is this Alex? I think the likelihood that it is Pretti good. He was a left-wing activist who knew what he was getting himself into, not some Mother Theresa nurse who happened to be just a protester or legal observer. We know he was actually unemployed at the time of his death.

These people are unhinged, and Mr. Pretti died because of his own reckless actions.

UPDATE: Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the footage.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews they are aware of this video & HSI is investigating it. https://t.co/KcYKWRt7i6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 28, 2026

#BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren says Alex Pretti ‘was peaceful & not violent.’ https://t.co/mKIPMRPUpw — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 28, 2026

