Lindsey Graham Just Dropped Chilling Hint on What Trump Might Do Next in...
Remember the Challenger
Bari Weiss Is Poised to Remove Some Problems, and PolitiFact Again Proves Trump's...
Roy Cooper Wants to Pretend He's Tough on Crime. His Record Tells a...
Shameless Gavin Newsom Pretends He's a Champion of Our Constitutional Rights
Canada's Race-Based Sentencing Leaves Indigenous Women Without Justice
Trump Accounts Launch As Cruz Calls Them a ‘Game-Changer’ for America’s Kids
Davos Dysphoria, Part 2 – We Are Seeing the Environmental Movement in a...
President Trump Considering Capping the State Fuel Tax in California
Minnesota District Judge Orders ICE Director to Appear in Court
Two Federal Agents Who Shot Alex Pretti Put on Administrative Leave
Rubio Schools Senate Dems, Reminds Them the Maduro Raid Was Criticized Only by...
Chinese National Sentenced to Nearly Four Years for Laundering $36.9M in Crypto Scam
California Government Employee Used Dead, Elderly Victims in SNAP Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 28, 2026 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

If this video is confirmed, it’s quite the kill shot for the liberal media narrative that’s been forming around the shooting of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents on January 24 after intervening, stupidly, in a federal law enforcement operation in Minneapolis. It has set the city aflame again, the incident occurring a little more than two weeks after the death of Renee Good, who was shot and killed after ramming her car into an ICE agent. 

Pretti had broken ribs from a previous encounter with federal law enforcement and was a participant on an anti-ICE Signal chat that heavily coordinated actions to interfere with federal law enforcement. The new footage shows someone who, with a 97 percent probability, matches Mr. Pretti using facial recognition technology. He’s shown spitting and attacking vehicles carrying federal agents in an altercation that occurred on January 13:

Related:

BORDER PATROL DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LIBERAL MEDIA MINNESOTA

Is this Alex? I think the likelihood that it is Pretti good. He was a left-wing activist who knew what he was getting himself into, not some Mother Theresa nurse who happened to be just a protester or legal observer. We know he was actually unemployed at the time of his death.  

These people are unhinged, and Mr. Pretti died because of his own reckless actions. 


UPDATE: Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the footage.

