Yeah, About That Image Regarding the Recent Border Patrol Shooting in Minneapolis...

You knew something like this was going to happen: someone was going to share a wild image about the shooting of Alex Pretti on January 24 in Minneapolis that sparked a wave of leftist mayhem. We don’t know if this was murder; bodycam footage from the Border Patrol agents involved is being analyzed. What we do know is that the Left is at it again, claiming this was another execution. Let’s wait and see—it’s not as clear-cut as the Renee Good shooting on January 7, where cellphone footage clearly captures her striking an ICE agent with her car.

Advertisement

This time, we have Gen. Raymond A. Thomas, ‘Tony Thomas,’ the 11th Commander of US SOCOM, and former Associate Director at CIA for Military Affairs, tweeting this photo. Did you catch what’s wrong here?

why is the former head of U.S. Special Operations Command repeatedly spamming an AI edited image which clearly includes a headless federal agent https://t.co/2RiwXnWaiV pic.twitter.com/RaQ1rpKWr9 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 26, 2026

You’re a NY Times correspondent — shouldn’t you note that the photo is obviously and bizarrely AI edited? https://t.co/xoc8LLu6wV — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 26, 2026

There’s no head on that Border Patrol agent, and his leg appears to be mechanical, like something out of The Terminator. He’s not the only one—a New York Times reporter did the same.

Oh, and the mockery has been gold:

NEVER FORGET THIS PHOTO pic.twitter.com/j2OOnNl0WD — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) January 26, 2026

Recommended Advertisement

NEVER FORGET THIS PHOTO



NEVER FORGET THE DAY A SQUAD OF HEADLESS ZOMBIE SUPERSOLDIERS EXECUTED A MAN IN THE STREET FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON pic.twitter.com/bufcXp9Der — Uubzu v4 (@uubzu) January 26, 2026

What’s that saying that self-righteous liberals say all the time: do better.

No, no. We are better. It’s you people that are the problem and always have been.

pic.twitter.com/oKMdcsXyvF — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.