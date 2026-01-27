The Reactions to This Anti-ICE Clown Getting Wrecked by a Flashbang Were Amazing
Yeah, About That Image Regarding the Recent Border Patrol Shooting in Minneapolis...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 27, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

You knew something like this was going to happen: someone was going to share a wild image about the shooting of Alex Pretti on January 24 in Minneapolis that sparked a wave of leftist mayhem. We don’t know if this was murder; bodycam footage from the Border Patrol agents involved is being analyzed. What we do know is that the Left is at it again, claiming this was another execution. Let’s wait and see—it’s not as clear-cut as the Renee Good shooting on January 7, where cellphone footage clearly captures her striking an ICE agent with her car.

This time, we have Gen. Raymond A. Thomas, ‘Tony Thomas,’ the 11th Commander of US SOCOM, and former Associate Director at CIA for Military Affairs, tweeting this photo. Did you catch what’s wrong here? 

There’s no head on that Border Patrol agent, and his leg appears to be mechanical, like something out of The Terminator. He’s not the only one—a New York Times reporter did the same.

Oh, and the mockery has been gold: 

BORDER PATROL DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MINNESOTA

What’s that saying that self-righteous liberals say all the time: do better.  

No, no. We are better. It’s you people that are the problem and always have been. 

