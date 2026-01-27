Yeah, About That Image Regarding the Recent Border Patrol Shooting in Minneapolis...
VIP
Tipsheet

The Reactions to This Anti-ICE Clown Getting Wrecked by a Flashbang Were Amazing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 27, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

The situation in Minneapolis is out of control, which is why President Trump took the reins and sent Tom Homan out there to clean things up. In the meantime, anti-ICE operations are being exposed after reporter Cam Higby infiltrated their Signal chat. The city is once again sitting on a powder keg after the shooting of Alex Pretti over the weekend. He was killed by Border Patrol agents while interfering in a federal law enforcement operation. He was armed, and things quickly turned south. 

In the meantime, enjoy this anti-ICE protester who allegedly—get this—picked up a flashbang, and it exploded in his hand. The video is amazing. The reactions were gold. And he lived, so we can make fun of him. FAFO, loser:

And he’s not the only one. Every leftist on these streets is tough until they get a flashbang to the hand, a bean bag to the gut, or a bullet to the face. 

