The Reactions to This Anti-ICE Clown Getting Wrecked by a Flashbang Were Amazing

The situation in Minneapolis is out of control, which is why President Trump took the reins and sent Tom Homan out there to clean things up. In the meantime, anti-ICE operations are being exposed after reporter Cam Higby infiltrated their Signal chat. The city is once again sitting on a powder keg after the shooting of Alex Pretti over the weekend. He was killed by Border Patrol agents while interfering in a federal law enforcement operation. He was armed, and things quickly turned south.
In the meantime, enjoy this anti-ICE protester who allegedly—get this—picked up a flashbang, and it exploded in his hand. The video is amazing. The reactions were gold. And he lived, so we can make fun of him. FAFO, loser:
MEDIC! MEDIC! Anti-ICE agitator picked up a flashback before it exploded, then runs for help.— Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) January 26, 2026
These people really are complete IDIOTS! pic.twitter.com/Fd9wy40S0y
Me when I wake up at 2am with a random calf cramp— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 26, 2026
pic.twitter.com/U3nJeOzYsQ
Ahhh look at me I tried to carry a triggered flash bang grenade ahhhh https://t.co/8HgoP9Vkaz pic.twitter.com/vqiiSzDQbP— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 26, 2026
Same video but with Peter Griffin hurting his knee overlayed: https://t.co/qphWfdMIir pic.twitter.com/SQiSxKJLU1— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) January 26, 2026
After stepping on a Lego— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 26, 2026
pic.twitter.com/W0b53Dvzyv
January 26, 2026
It really is that simple… pic.twitter.com/LpLvA8m37O— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) January 26, 2026
Don't pick up flash bangs. pic.twitter.com/hUbBUb8yi4— Patton (@GeneralPatton83) January 26, 2026
ICE protestors should have learned from the Kyle Rittenhouse example by now:pic.twitter.com/lstuzK47l2— AlphaFox (@alphafox) January 26, 2026
And he’s not the only one. Every leftist on these streets is tough until they get a flashbang to the hand, a bean bag to the gut, or a bullet to the face.
🇺🇸 He was out there flipping off cops like he ran the place…— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 26, 2026
2 seconds later, he’s face down getting cuffed.
That main character energy disappeared real fast.
Source: 3JANE [TV] pic.twitter.com/rfF4NBtgdn
“I don’t want to be here any more.”— Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 26, 2026
pic.twitter.com/7wfTWD2vRF
"Shoot me, mutha fucka! Shoot me! Shoot! Shoot!"— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 26, 2026
*gets shot with paintball gun*
"Ah shit ahhhhh!" 🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/J4ljJ33lT5
"I'm not scared of your p***sy ass..." and he proceeds to winch over in pain after taking a bean bag to the stomach.— Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) January 26, 2026
pic.twitter.com/9OQWfI0pQy
