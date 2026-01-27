Zohran Mamdani's Going to Have a Hard Time Escaping the Trap Eric Adams...
Tipsheet

Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting' Narrative

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 27, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Alex Pretti was shot and killed on January 24 by Border Patrol agents. He was carrying a firearm, but the real reason he was killed was that he thought he was Tommy Toughnuts and got involved in a federal law enforcement operation. He died for the same reason why Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7. The Left is so self-righteous that they think their feelings absolve them of the law. That is precisely wrong. 

For days, Pretti was known as just a protester. Apparently, he was more than that, something that was bubbling from the surface when he was exposed as a participant in an anti-ICE Signal chat that was infiltrated and exposed by reporter Cam Higby. Now, he had broken ribs from a previous encounter with federal law enforcement. He was also known to federal officials before his fatal encounter last weekend (via CNN): 

Federal immigration officers have been collecting personal information about protesters and agitators in Minneapolis, sources told CNN – and had documented details about Alex Pretti before he was shot to death on Saturday. 

It is unclear how Pretti first came to the attention of federal authorities, but sources told CNN that about a week before his death, he suffered a broken rib when a group of federal officers tackled him while he was protesting their attempt to detain other individuals. 

A memo sent earlier this month to agents temporarily assigned to the city asked them to “capture all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protestors, etc., so we can capture it all in one consolidated form,” according to correspondence reviewed by CNN. 

Pretti’s previous encounter is another reflection of the aggressive approach federal agents are taking with observers and protesters – a philosophy underscored by the request for agents to collect information about protesters whose activities are broadly protected by the First Amendment. 

Related:

BORDER PATROL GUN RIGHTS ICE

Did Pretti deserve to die? No. But he chose to get himself into a situation with tragic results, but this ‘Mother Theresa’ narrative the Left has manufactured here just imploded. Also, are these his last chats on Signal: 

Pretti thought he was a cop. He was not, got himself in a bad situation, and was killed. He knew what he was doing. The Border Patrol agents involved in the shooting wore bodycams. Let’s see where we go from there.

