Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting' Narrative

Alex Pretti was shot and killed on January 24 by Border Patrol agents. He was carrying a firearm, but the real reason he was killed was that he thought he was Tommy Toughnuts and got involved in a federal law enforcement operation. He died for the same reason why Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7. The Left is so self-righteous that they think their feelings absolve them of the law. That is precisely wrong.

For days, Pretti was known as just a protester. Apparently, he was more than that, something that was bubbling from the surface when he was exposed as a participant in an anti-ICE Signal chat that was infiltrated and exposed by reporter Cam Higby. Now, he had broken ribs from a previous encounter with federal law enforcement. He was also known to federal officials before his fatal encounter last weekend (via CNN):

🚨 BREAKING: Just a week before his fatal fight with Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, Alex Pretti had ANOTHER tussle with federal agents causing him to break a rib



The dude was a full on MILITANT impeding ICE operations — not a “protestor” pic.twitter.com/VzxEf8VuSb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 27, 2026

#BREAKING: Alex Pretti broke a rib during a separate altercation with federal agents, a week prior. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 27, 2026

This changes a lot, including his intention to carry a gun into another confrontation with federal law enforcement. Lawful concealed carry holders do their best to walk away from a fight, not to walk into one. https://t.co/74bpESiZ5p — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 27, 2026

Federal immigration officers have been collecting personal information about protesters and agitators in Minneapolis, sources told CNN – and had documented details about Alex Pretti before he was shot to death on Saturday. It is unclear how Pretti first came to the attention of federal authorities, but sources told CNN that about a week before his death, he suffered a broken rib when a group of federal officers tackled him while he was protesting their attempt to detain other individuals. A memo sent earlier this month to agents temporarily assigned to the city asked them to “capture all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protestors, etc., so we can capture it all in one consolidated form,” according to correspondence reviewed by CNN. Pretti’s previous encounter is another reflection of the aggressive approach federal agents are taking with observers and protesters – a philosophy underscored by the request for agents to collect information about protesters whose activities are broadly protected by the First Amendment.

I’m old enough to remember when Renee Good was framed as just a scared mom trying to make a three-point turn.



Then I released video showing she was there to impede federal law enforcement.



Turns out Alex Pretti knew exactly what he was getting himself into as well. pic.twitter.com/REMOOhFZK7 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 27, 2026

Did Pretti deserve to die? No. But he chose to get himself into a situation with tragic results, but this ‘Mother Theresa’ narrative the Left has manufactured here just imploded. Also, are these his last chats on Signal:

ICE RIOTER ALEX PRETTI’S FINAL SIGNAL MESSAGES?



We obtained logs of a signal chat now marked “LEAVE CHAT. DELETE CHAT. 🗑️” where anti-ICE activists directed resources to the place where Alex Pretti was shot.



We've ID’ed a user “Alvin Q” who may have been Pretti and a new video. pic.twitter.com/QjzPjOpUVL — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) January 27, 2026

At 8:47 CST user Alvin Q. Responds to Salacious B. Crumb that he “will update” on the location of a suspected ICE vehicle that is about 8 blocks from where the shooting occurred about 15 minutes later.



The name Alvin Q matches the alias AlvinQPretti which, from breach data, Alex… pic.twitter.com/UXCL1Qll2o — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) January 27, 2026

In the minutes leading up to the shooting Salacious B. Crumb directs other users to go to the location where the shooting would occur: “multiple agents now entering Glam Doll Donuts. BACKUP NEEDED”.



One activist inside of the donut shop shares a video of the shop owners locking… pic.twitter.com/WVWtQ7kjnu — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) January 27, 2026

At 9:02 AM CST the Signal chat first makes mention of possible shots fired. The user AlvinQ does not reappear in the chat. pic.twitter.com/fniIxPQ225 — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) January 27, 2026

These signal messages show that these anti-ICE movements are highly organized and communicate detailed tactical information in real time.



To be clear, we are not asserting that Pretti is confirmed to be the user Alvin Q.



Rather, we analyze data in real time and are releasing… — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) January 27, 2026

Pretti thought he was a cop. He was not, got himself in a bad situation, and was killed. He knew what he was doing. The Border Patrol agents involved in the shooting wore bodycams. Let’s see where we go from there.

WOW: Fox News exposes Minnesota's anti-ICE "rapid response" networks—encrypted Signal chats track federal immigration agents, share locations in real time, and rally activists to actively impede enforcement operations.



The FBI is investigating these chats.



Bring the HAMMER of… pic.twitter.com/UFL4ucw3EH — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 27, 2026

