Ilhan Omar 'Assaulted' at Town Hall Event. Here's What Happened.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is okay, but she was ‘assaulted’ during a town hall event. She wasn’t punched, kicked, smacked, or even shot at, but the Minnesota congresswoman was sprayed with an unknown liquid by an attendee who was wrestled to the ground. The substance reportedly emitted a foul odor. Omar continued with the event. The Minnesota leftist was clamoring for the resignation of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (via Fox News):

Advertisement

🚨 Another angle of a man charging at Rep. Omar and spraying her with a substance. https://t.co/t5bqgjWeLt pic.twitter.com/T65uJfP9a7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2026

MOMENTS AGO: Major disturbance at Ilhan Omar's town hall event.



Someone sprayed Omar with a substance as she was calling for Secretary Noem to resign or face impeachment.



She continued to speak afterward. pic.twitter.com/zZNWFVvyG5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

Terrible security. Lock this deranged lunatic up. https://t.co/7JyJ3NvCtL — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 28, 2026

NEW: This is the moment a man charges at Rep. Ilhan Omar and sprays her with an unknown substance during town hall in Minneapolis. Omar was calling for DHS Sec. Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment. pic.twitter.com/CsZ9HXsF3a — Nidia (@NidiaCavazosTV) January 28, 2026

FULL CLIP OF MAN SPRAYING AN UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE ON REP. OMAR.



pic.twitter.com/UtDCFlPZwy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was sprayed with an unknown substance by a man that charged her while she was speaking at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. Omar was immediately pulled away by her security and the unidentified man was tackled and restrained by security. Omar appeared to be shaken, but largely unharmed. "We will continue. These f--king a--holes are not going to get away with this," Omar shouted as the room reacted. "It smells terrible," a member of her entourage said as she urged her to stop and get checked out.

All is well, as no one was hurt. We don’t know the suspect’s name or his motives.

Brace yourselves for a possible string of 'the GOP is out of control' stories from the media over this incident.

NYT reporting that the substance "smelled strongly of vinegar." In photos, you can see the assailant is holding a syringe with a yellow liquid inside. https://t.co/ymUrmkJb3F pic.twitter.com/nWdp9GZpEn — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) January 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.