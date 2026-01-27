Here's What Trump Said About Whether Kristi Noem Will Resign
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar 'Assaulted' at Town Hall Event. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 27, 2026 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is okay, but she was ‘assaulted’ during a town hall event. She wasn’t punched, kicked, smacked, or even shot at, but the Minnesota congresswoman was sprayed with an unknown liquid by an attendee who was wrestled to the ground. The substance reportedly emitted a foul odor. Omar continued with the event. The Minnesota leftist was clamoring for the resignation of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (via Fox News):

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was sprayed with an unknown substance by a man that charged her while she was speaking at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

Omar was immediately pulled away by her security and the unidentified man was tackled and restrained by security. Omar appeared to be shaken, but largely unharmed.  

"We will continue. These f--king a--holes are not going to get away with this," Omar shouted as the room reacted. 

"It smells terrible," a member of her entourage said as she urged her to stop and get checked out. 

Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Tears Up Another Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
All is well, as no one was hurt. We don’t know the suspect’s name or his motives. 

Brace yourselves for a possible string of 'the GOP is out of control' stories from the media over this incident. 

