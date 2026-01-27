The Reactions to This Anti-ICE Clown Getting Wrecked by a Flashbang Were Amazing
Tipsheet

And That's How You Know That Trump Finds the Minneapolis Situation to Be Incredibly Serious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 27, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It’s the last thing that should’ve happened, but here we are. Minnesota is now a national spectacle after Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol over the weekend. Then, FBI Director Kash Patel and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent doled out some terrible takes on the incident, further creating chaos. It’s already bad enough that the Left thinks this was an execution, and some Department of Homeland Security folks are portraying Pretti as a domestic terrorist gearing for mass carnage. We don’t know that—some of the Border Patrol agents had bodycams. We’ll get back to you once they’re analyzed. 

In the meantime, Trump had to take the reins, an indication that the president knows things have gone off the rails. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has been recalled from the scene, with Tom Homan taking point. The president did not outright defend the agent involved in the shooting. Trump spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about the incident and working better together to enhance public safety. There has to be state and federal cooperation here—it’s this breakdown, the sole fault of Democrats, that’s increased the likelihood of these deadly incidents. At the same time, Pretti was trying to act like a cop during the incident.  

Walz’s 180-degree turn is notable since he’s willing to play ball hours after an anti-ICE signal chat showed state Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, allegedly.  

The point is that he’s cleaning up the mess. It must be done. Nip the problems in the bud and rise to the occasion as any other leader would. Trump is doing that, and it’s well that he is, because the messaging from our end has been pretty terrible. Right the ship. 

