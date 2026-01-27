And That's How You Know That Trump Finds the Minneapolis Situation to Be Incredibly Serious

It’s the last thing that should’ve happened, but here we are. Minnesota is now a national spectacle after Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol over the weekend. Then, FBI Director Kash Patel and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent doled out some terrible takes on the incident, further creating chaos. It’s already bad enough that the Left thinks this was an execution, and some Department of Homeland Security folks are portraying Pretti as a domestic terrorist gearing for mass carnage. We don’t know that—some of the Border Patrol agents had bodycams. We’ll get back to you once they’re analyzed.

In the meantime, Trump had to take the reins, an indication that the president knows things have gone off the rails. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has been recalled from the scene, with Tom Homan taking point. The president did not outright defend the agent involved in the shooting. Trump spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about the incident and working better together to enhance public safety. There has to be state and federal cooperation here—it’s this breakdown, the sole fault of Democrats, that’s increased the likelihood of these deadly incidents. At the same time, Pretti was trying to act like a cop during the incident.

Senior Trump official bungled the admin response to Pretti’s tragic death this weekend — but POTUS knows politics, sees the writing on wall & and is clearly stepping in to try to right the ship quickly.



In the past 15 hrs, POTUS has:



>declined to defend the agent who killed… https://t.co/GbWPjMgrs8 — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 26, 2026

Walz’s 180-degree turn is notable since he’s willing to play ball hours after an anti-ICE signal chat showed state Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, allegedly.

The point is that he’s cleaning up the mess. It must be done. Nip the problems in the bud and rise to the occasion as any other leader would. Trump is doing that, and it’s well that he is, because the messaging from our end has been pretty terrible. Right the ship.

Bessent is wrong. I know plenty of people who participate in political events, including protests, and have their guns. It is their right. While we can say the man should not have gotten in an altercation with agents, merely exercising his 2A right with his 1A right is… https://t.co/v3BEY9q6RP — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 25, 2026

The White House should really put a lid on officials talking about gun laws and carrying at protests until they get an explainer from an attorney who actually knows federal and MN state law. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 25, 2026

Tens of thousands of Virginia gun owners who showed up at the state capitol in 2020 would disagree with everything he said up to "you do not get to touch law enforcement." https://t.co/cMk7KKClTJ — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 25, 2026

This is completely incorrect on Minnesota law.



There is no prohibition on a permit holder carrying a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines at a protest or rally in Minnesota. https://t.co/m2EHW2zFEa — MN Gun Owners Caucus (@mnguncaucus) January 25, 2026

The AGs of DC, IL, CT, DE, HI, MD, MA, MI, MN, NV, NJ, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT, and WA argued in 2024 that there's no 2A right to carry guns at "events involving political speech, like political rallies and protests" because they are "often targets of violence" https://t.co/471u7bqPEi pic.twitter.com/bN5KHgMf4e — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) January 25, 2026

