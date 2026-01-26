James O'Keefe's Trip to Minneapolis Was Insane. Here's What Caught His Attention.

James O’Keefe was on the ground in Minneapolis, entering the anti-ICE autonomous zone, because that’s what these liberal cities tolerate, which is mob rule. The city was already a powder keg when Renee Good was shot and killed after ramming into an ICE agent with her car on January 7.

Now, the death of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol, has the city on the verge of all-out civil war. Pretti was armed during the encounter, but that’s not a crime. The video isn’t as definitive as it was with Good’s shooting. We’ll see what the investigation yields.

In the meantime, O’Keefe ventured into the city, where he was recognized and was the target of death threats via text. He and his team were also accosted by the mob—it was a wild reporting excursion. What caught his attention was how organized these anti-ICE guerrillas were, and how we need to wake up to the threat they pose to the country:

🚨 BREAKING: MINNEAPOLIS MOB THREATENS TO KILL O’KEEFE — ICE BOTTLES THROWN, FOLLOWED, AND OMG TEAM UNDER ATTACK.



My team and I are in downtown Minneapolis right now. We still have undercover reporters inside the mob. I was at the scene of the shooting this morning and barely… pic.twitter.com/n8p229vuJ3 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 24, 2026

URGENT UPDATE: I’ve never experienced anything quite like today in my life. I’ve interacted with the Cartel and have witnessed some crazy things in the desert in ‘24. But what strikes me is how organized these agitators in Minneapolis are. They have spotters everywhere in the… https://t.co/ZgzURncHu6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 25, 2026

Read the message we received: pic.twitter.com/AAHkYzbMTz — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 24, 2026

I’ve never experienced anything quite like today in my life. I’ve interacted with the Cartel and have witnessed some crazy things in the desert in ‘24. But what strikes me is how organized these agitators in Minneapolis are. They have spotters everywhere in the city and suburbs, on street corners, even 30 minutes away from downtown. They have people at hotels that work with them and signal to them which made it making it difficult for us to lose our tail once my cover was blown. Usually I lose a tail. Not this time. We switched locations THREE times. I recorded and posted this while leaving Wayzata, while they were STILL surveilling. We all agreed we must make the threats public ASAP, even if we had people still in the field with the hidden cams. Earlier around noon, while @camhigby released his report on the Signal threads, I was inside what appeared to be a fully autonomous Zone. No police presence. The police were told to leave. I identified myself as Press and they said they will kill Press and will not let me leave. My skin was fully covered because it was so cold. But because they couldn’t verify who I was, they screamed and started throwing ice bottles at us. One hit, @SKRUCHTENMMA, a marine who was with me. They patted him down like THEY were the authorities, attempting to confiscate any weapons. They were set to destroy our vehicle before we even got to it. I will have a full video report shortly. But the bigger picture here is more important. I am angry. But not at the agitators. I find myself already angry at the people who don’t understand what we’re dealing with and will do nothing about it. When I got to the suburbs I felt like I was in a simulation. I believe the American people need to wake up. This moment is a warning about where we’re headed. Fear pushes people to care only about their money and their families—I get it. But when fear turns inward, when self-preservation and greed replace moral courage, evil goes unchallenged. And history shows that what we ignore today will come for all of us tomorrow. Ironically and incredibly, I see that these Communists do not fear death in the same way most good people seem to. The only thing the Communists fear is exposure itself. And that’s good news because it may be our only option. I’m dead serious about investigating the prosecutors themselves if they don’t hold these Minnesota fraudsters and violent mobsters accountable for what they’re doing. Stay tuned for the videos.

O’Keefe reported the death threat to the FBI: