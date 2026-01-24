The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on...
CNN Really Went *There* Regarding the Winter Storm That's About to Pummel Multiple...
They Tried to Trap ICE Inside Its Own Building. It Didn’t Go as...
Leftists: Adept at Destroying, Inept at Creating
Yet Another Activist Judge Is Letting the Minnesota Church Stormers Walk
Reality Had Quite a Week
Why North Carolina Got Energy Policy Right in 2025
Germany Chose Ideology Over Energy. Don’t Let America Follow.
President Trump Is Right on Greenland
Davos Derangement Disorder
Elon Musk’s Larger Mission: Restoring Accountability, Liberty, and Constitutional Governme...
Iran's Dead Have Been Erased and the Silence Is a Moral Disgrace
Three Mandates to Assure Continuity for the Trump Administration
The Trump Administration One Year Later: The Results Hispanic Voters Were Promised—and Are...
Tipsheet

Venezuela's Acting President Pretty Much Confirms the US Said Play Ball With Us or Die

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 24, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

On January 3, the American Delta Force operatives captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Caracas was pummeled with a series of airstrikes, with helicopters taking out their targets with impunity. The layered air defense that experts said would’ve caused trouble for any US Air Force operations was rendered useless. Operation Absolute Resolve was a stunning success. Only liberal Democrats, progressives, and other anti-American scum were aghast and appalled by this action. 

Advertisement

 Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has come forward, detailing how much time she, serving as vice president at the time, had to make a decision about her life. She was given a whopping 15 minutes to determine whether she wanted to play ball with Washington or be neutralized (via The Guardian):

The communications minister holds a phone up to a microphone before a gathering of regime-friendly influencers. 

On speakerphone is Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, who claims that when US forces captured the dictator Nicolás Maduro, she and other members of his cabinet were given 15 minutes to decide whether to comply with Washington’s demands – “or they would kill us”. 

Rodríguez, the former vice-president who assumed power after the US attack – and has since been praised by Donald Trump for playing along with his demands – says she was doing so only because the “threats and blackmail are constant”. She also concedes that her priority was “to preserve political power”. 

Her remarks appear in a leaked recording of the nearly two-hour meeting that was held in Venezuela seven days after the US attack. 

Recommended

The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on the MN ICE Shooting Was Pretty Ugly Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM DONALD TRUMP MILITARY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

She made the right choice. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on the MN ICE Shooting Was Pretty Ugly Matt Vespa
How This ICE Agent Handled a Leftist 'Karen' in Maine Is Worthy of a Pay Raise Matt Vespa
They Tried to Trap ICE Inside Its Own Building. It Didn’t Go as Planned. Jeff Charles
CNN Really Went *There* Regarding the Winter Storm That's About to Pummel Multiple States Matt Vespa
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Obliterated the Lib News Media in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
From the Desert to...the Ice Rinks? Why Somalis, and Why Minneapolis Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on the MN ICE Shooting Was Pretty Ugly Matt Vespa
Advertisement