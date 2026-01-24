Venezuela's Acting President Pretty Much Confirms the US Said Play Ball With Us or Die

On January 3, the American Delta Force operatives captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Caracas was pummeled with a series of airstrikes, with helicopters taking out their targets with impunity. The layered air defense that experts said would’ve caused trouble for any US Air Force operations was rendered useless. Operation Absolute Resolve was a stunning success. Only liberal Democrats, progressives, and other anti-American scum were aghast and appalled by this action.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has come forward, detailing how much time she, serving as vice president at the time, had to make a decision about her life. She was given a whopping 15 minutes to determine whether she wanted to play ball with Washington or be neutralized (via The Guardian):

The communications minister holds a phone up to a microphone before a gathering of regime-friendly influencers. On speakerphone is Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, who claims that when US forces captured the dictator Nicolás Maduro, she and other members of his cabinet were given 15 minutes to decide whether to comply with Washington’s demands – “or they would kill us”. Rodríguez, the former vice-president who assumed power after the US attack – and has since been praised by Donald Trump for playing along with his demands – says she was doing so only because the “threats and blackmail are constant”. She also concedes that her priority was “to preserve political power”. Her remarks appear in a leaked recording of the nearly two-hour meeting that was held in Venezuela seven days after the US attack.

She made the right choice.

