The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on...
Venezuela's Acting President Pretty Much Confirms the US Said Play Ball With Us...
They Tried to Trap ICE Inside Its Own Building. It Didn’t Go as...
Leftists: Adept at Destroying, Inept at Creating
Yet Another Activist Judge Is Letting the Minnesota Church Stormers Walk
Reality Had Quite a Week
Why North Carolina Got Energy Policy Right in 2025
Germany Chose Ideology Over Energy. Don’t Let America Follow.
President Trump Is Right on Greenland
Davos Derangement Disorder
Elon Musk’s Larger Mission: Restoring Accountability, Liberty, and Constitutional Governme...
Iran's Dead Have Been Erased and the Silence Is a Moral Disgrace
Three Mandates to Assure Continuity for the Trump Administration
The Trump Administration One Year Later: The Results Hispanic Voters Were Promised—and Are...
Tipsheet

CNN Really Went *There* Regarding the Winter Storm That's About to Pummel Multiple States

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 24, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

We have a potentially catastrophic winter storm that’s about to blanket most of the South and the mid-Atlantic states. It could be a nightmare, as snow and freezing rain are set to cause power outages, especially for those living below the Mason-Dixon line, putting people at risk.  

Advertisement

And what does CNN do? They have a segment about how FEMA is not allowed to say the word ‘ICE’ due to the political climate and the recent shooting of Renee Nicole Good on January 7 in Minneapolis, when she tried to ram into an ICE agent: 

Gabe Cohen: “It’s pretty remarkable. I’ve learned that Homeland Security officials have come to FEMA staff and told them to limit the use of the word ‘ICE’ in their public message and post social media posts when talking about the storm.”  

“What they are worried about here is that by posting something like, ‘Watch out for the ICE,’ that it’s going to become an opportunity for a meme, for internet fodder, for public ridicule against the Department of Homeland Security.” 

“Part of the problem here, as I talked to agency officials about this, is they’re saying, ‘What we’re talking about is ice and what we’re talking about is saving lives.’” 

Jake Tapper: “Because they’re afraid of memes. Meanwhile, lives are on the line. Another incredibly idiotic story.” 

Recommended

The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on the MN ICE Shooting Was Pretty Ugly Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN ICE LIBERAL MEDIA

FEMA shot back:

“Reporting’ like this reads like a desperate ploy for clickbait rather than real journalism that actually gives Americans disaster preparedness information that could save lives. FEMA will use correct and accurate descriptors of weather conditions to communicate clearly to the American people.” 

Just unbelievable. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on the MN ICE Shooting Was Pretty Ugly Matt Vespa
How This ICE Agent Handled a Leftist 'Karen' in Maine Is Worthy of a Pay Raise Matt Vespa
They Tried to Trap ICE Inside Its Own Building. It Didn’t Go as Planned. Jeff Charles
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Obliterated the Lib News Media in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Venezuela's Acting President Pretty Much Confirms the US Said Play Ball With Us or Die Matt Vespa
From the Desert to...the Ice Rinks? Why Somalis, and Why Minneapolis Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on the MN ICE Shooting Was Pretty Ugly Matt Vespa
Advertisement