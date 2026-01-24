CNN Really Went *There* Regarding the Winter Storm That's About to Pummel Multiple States

We have a potentially catastrophic winter storm that’s about to blanket most of the South and the mid-Atlantic states. It could be a nightmare, as snow and freezing rain are set to cause power outages, especially for those living below the Mason-Dixon line, putting people at risk.

And what does CNN do? They have a segment about how FEMA is not allowed to say the word ‘ICE’ due to the political climate and the recent shooting of Renee Nicole Good on January 7 in Minneapolis, when she tried to ram into an ICE agent:

FEMA obliterates FAKE NEWS CNN after they claimed DHS wasn’t using the word “ICE,” in reference to the massive winter storm set to impact millions across the U.S. this weekend—because “it’s going to become an opportunity for a meme, for internet fodder, for public ridicule… pic.twitter.com/EhtePhEC0c — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 24, 2026

Gabe Cohen: “It’s pretty remarkable. I’ve learned that Homeland Security officials have come to FEMA staff and told them to limit the use of the word ‘ICE’ in their public message and post social media posts when talking about the storm.” “What they are worried about here is that by posting something like, ‘Watch out for the ICE,’ that it’s going to become an opportunity for a meme, for internet fodder, for public ridicule against the Department of Homeland Security.” “Part of the problem here, as I talked to agency officials about this, is they’re saying, ‘What we’re talking about is ice and what we’re talking about is saving lives.’” Jake Tapper: “Because they’re afraid of memes. Meanwhile, lives are on the line. Another incredibly idiotic story.”

FEMA shot back:

“Reporting’ like this reads like a desperate ploy for clickbait rather than real journalism that actually gives Americans disaster preparedness information that could save lives. FEMA will use correct and accurate descriptors of weather conditions to communicate clearly to the American people.”

Just unbelievable.

