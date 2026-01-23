Watch Law Professor Jonathan Turley Decimate Jack Smith
This ICE Agent's Response to Some Lib Karen Recording Him in Maine Was Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 23, 2026 7:45 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is in Maine. The deportation agenda headed north on the heels of new developments regarding Somali-led fraud—this time involving donations to the shooting victims of the 2023 Lewistown shooting, which were diverted. Like in Minneapolis, there have been reports of rampant medical services fraud as well.  

If you’re here illegally, you’re going. Arrests are coming, and for sure, there will be lively interactions between Maine liberals and federal agents. It will be the worst kind, because Maine is filled to the brim with the insufferable, friendless white progressive female who will post videos of them alone screaming into the void, denigrate black federal officers when encountered, and record their activities since they’re bored out of their minds.  

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAINE

This exchange was hilarious, as one liberal ‘Karen’ found out she might be added to a federal database for domestic terrorists. This encounter reportedly happened in Portland, Maine:

Leftist: Why are you taking my information? 

ICE Agent: We have a nice little database, and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist 

Give that man a raise.  

We all know this bleeds into harassment and interfering in federal investigations, which got Renee Good killed in Minneapolis on January 7. That, and she tried to ram a federal agent with her car. 

