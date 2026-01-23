This ICE Agent's Response to Some Lib Karen Recording Him in Maine Was Hilarious

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is in Maine. The deportation agenda headed north on the heels of new developments regarding Somali-led fraud—this time involving donations to the shooting victims of the 2023 Lewistown shooting, which were diverted. Like in Minneapolis, there have been reports of rampant medical services fraud as well.

NewNation’s @RichMcHugh just EXPOSED more Somali fraud.



Americans donated $6.6M for Maine shooting victims — but nearly $2M was sent to 29 local nonprofits, 9 of them serving Somali communities, with no connection to the victims of the Lewiston shooting.pic.twitter.com/WTqyTLiyDD — Overton (@overton_news) January 22, 2026

“Maine kept funding a Somali-run NGO after it billed $904,000 in just ONE YEAR for services it never provided.”



A whistleblower reported the fraud.

He was fired instead.



When exposing fraud ends your career and not the scheme, the system is RIGGED. pic.twitter.com/YTdlJnj2KX — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) January 5, 2026

If you’re here illegally, you’re going. Arrests are coming, and for sure, there will be lively interactions between Maine liberals and federal agents. It will be the worst kind, because Maine is filled to the brim with the insufferable, friendless white progressive female who will post videos of them alone screaming into the void, denigrate black federal officers when encountered, and record their activities since they’re bored out of their minds.

VILE: A group of mostly white liberal women scream at a black ICE agent, call him a "race traitor" and an "idiot" with the "reading level of an 8th grader." pic.twitter.com/SMAhJKgTT6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2026

This exchange was hilarious, as one liberal ‘Karen’ found out she might be added to a federal database for domestic terrorists. This encounter reportedly happened in Portland, Maine:

🚨 LMAO! ICE agents in Portland, Maine just had a legendary interaction with a whiny leftist who was stalking ICE



LEFTIST: “Why are you taking my information?”



ICE: “We have a nice little database, and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZXiSBnwIhz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 23, 2026

Leftist: Why are you taking my information? ICE Agent: We have a nice little database, and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist

Give that man a raise.

We all know this bleeds into harassment and interfering in federal investigations, which got Renee Good killed in Minneapolis on January 7. That, and she tried to ram a federal agent with her car.