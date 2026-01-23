Conservative CNN Guest Sets the Network Straight on the Latest ICE Incident in MN

The Federalist’s Brianna Lyman wasn’t having any of this nonsense on CNN last night. Of course, host Abby Phillip parroted the usual BS liberal lies about how ICE agents lured an illegal alien dad by using his kid as bait. The problem with liberals is that they never circle back for updates, either due to their sources of information being garbage, laziness, or maybe a little bit of both.

The story is fake news: the illegal father abandoned his kid, so what would the lefty armchair experts expect here? Should federal agents have left the kid to freeze to death or taken care of him? They opted to do the latter. Still, the hordes of morons who digest nonsense have run with a lie that was debunked by the Department of Homeland Security. As Lyman was trying to make this point, because you know this panel was going to talk about it, she got interrupted by Phillip.

Brianna Lyman on the FAKE NEWS story that ICE detained a 5-year-old child: They tried to give the child back to the mother who reportedly refused. They also didn't shove the child into the car. That child was abandoned by his parents and they treated him with —”



*Abby Phillip… pic.twitter.com/85GsJBIvb1 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 23, 2026

LYMAN: They [ICE] tried to give the child back to the mother who reportedly refused. They also didn't shove the child into the car. That child was abandoned by his parents, and they treated him with… *Abby Phillip interrupts her* How come when I talk, I keep getting cut off? They treated him with decency. Federal immigration law permits the arrests and detention of most noncitizens, including those who are actively seeking asylum. So, it's not like this is some kind of random policy they're putting in. And you said that we're being governed by people who don't or who hate a certain group of people. We're being governed by a government that actually loves the people of America. It loves her sovereignty. We are a nation of laws. Our immigration laws were duly enacted by Republicans and Democrats. If you don't like them, that's okay. But then you should go out and either elect a different representative to change those laws, or you should go and petition your government at the office.

Amen. Also, you know why you’re being interrupted, Lyman. You’re about to say something factual, something that would likely nuke the entire show’s narrative, so Phillip has to be there with her smug demeanor and interjections, which, hilariously, are always wrong.

