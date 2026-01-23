Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Obliterated the Lib News Media in Minneapolis

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has been on a tear all week, ripping into the media and local Minnesota Democrats for being outright idiots about what exactly is that they do. The man has been smeared as a Nazi by the Left, like the rest of those working to enforce our immigration laws, for simply doing their job. That’s what they do, guys—they deport people who shouldn’t be here, among other things.

On January 20, in Minneapolis, where Bovino has been besieged by leftists, he rattled off the various accomplishments, which likely triggered liberals.

BREAKING: Fake News in meltdown mode after Border Commander Greg Bovino drops truth from Minneapolis:



"Real Americans are actually THANKING our guys on the ground, tons of thumbs up, 'good job!' They're just scared of the 5-10% of rioters causing chaos"

🚨 WOW! Commander Bovino showed just a FEW of the vioIent illegals they arrested within the past 24 hours



The fact illegals are SHIELDING these people is DISGUSTING



- Convicted CHlLD S*X PREDATOR from Laos

- Illegal from Guatemala charged with R*PE & Iewd acts with a MlNOR

-…

🚨 JUST IN: Commander Bovino CALLS OUT Mayor Frey and Tim Walz for telling leftists to CALL 911 when they see ICE



It’s OVERWHELMING the 911 system and costing innocent people their lives



Walz and Frey need to be LOCKED UP.

🚨 JUST IN: Commander Bovino just FRIED Tim Walz and Mayor Frey for for their heated rhetoric anti-ICE and Border Patrol rhetoric



“For too long, residents have been told that enforcing our immigration laws undermines public safety.”



"In reality, the OPPOSITE is true. When the…

Today, the commander laid into the liberal media for ignoring the hundreds of thousands of children who went missing under Joe Biden’s watch due to his open border and toothless immigration enforcement agenda.

🚨 Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino just called OUT the media directly to their FACES for failing to cover the harm Biden's open border policies has inflicted on children.

"300,000+ plus lost children are trafficked across that border. Now when we've…

“300,000+ plus lost children are trafficked across that border. Now, when we've got the news media talking about children, I'd certainly love to hear more reporting on the 300,000 lost children,” he said.

“How about the 14 that we recovered at that pot farm a few months ago in Camarillo, California?” added Bovino. “I didn't didn't really hear much much from you guys.”

Don’t hold back, sir.

Also, that overcoat that Bovino has donned in recent trips, which has earned him the Nazi comparisons from the braindead Left, he’s owned for almost a quarter century. He wore it in 2022.