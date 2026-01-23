One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Obliterated the Lib News Media in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
January 23, 2026
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has been on a tear all week, ripping into the media and local Minnesota Democrats for being outright idiots about what exactly is that they do. The man has been smeared as a Nazi by the Left, like the rest of those working to enforce our immigration laws, for simply doing their job. That’s what they do, guys—they deport people who shouldn’t be here, among other things.  

On January 20, in Minneapolis, where Bovino has been besieged by leftists, he rattled off the various accomplishments, which likely triggered liberals. 

Today, the commander laid into the liberal media for ignoring the hundreds of thousands of children who went missing under Joe Biden’s watch due to his open border and toothless immigration enforcement agenda.

“300,000+ plus lost children are trafficked across that border. Now, when we've got the news media talking about children, I'd certainly love to hear more reporting on the 300,000 lost children,” he said. 

“How about the 14 that we recovered at that pot farm a few months ago in Camarillo, California?” added Bovino. “I didn't didn't really hear much much from you guys.” 

Don’t hold back, sir. 

Also, that overcoat that Bovino has donned in recent trips, which has earned him the Nazi comparisons from the braindead Left, he’s owned for almost a quarter century. He wore it in 2022. 


