Tipsheet

Watch One of the Most Brutal Candidate Interviews of the 2026 Cycle. And It's Not Even Close.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 22, 2026 6:55 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Who is Karishma Manzur? She’s running for the Democratic nomination for New Hampshire’s Senate race, following incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen's declining to run for re-election. She’s representing the left wing in this primary contest. Yet, will she survive, because she wasn’t prepared for this local interview? It was a candidate forum. Every local news outlet conducts these, and simple questions about immigration and ICE, due to the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, got her in a twist. That’s not quite right—it was a total meltdown. 

Manzur said that ICE wasn’t law enforcement, which is news to me, and questioned why they wore masks. Suddenly, the ‘mask people’ during the COVID days are anti-facial coverings. She then served up some word salad about policing and public safety, how funds allocated to ICE, of which she supports its defunding, should be diverted to local police. So, she’s for defunding the police, which was another question she struggled with. 

When asked about defunding ICE and where those 20,000 agents would go, she couldn’t answer. She dove into a whacky conspiracy theory about the agents' potential political affiliations. You could probably guess, but it’s what you’d expect from a demented liberal with a Reddit account.  

It led to this follow-up: should there be some form of litmus test, an ideological survey to identify what these people believe? 

That’s when Manzur crashed into the proverbial wall.  

What a brutal interview. This is softball time. If you can’t handle these questions, you’re not going far, lady. And maybe we should be thankful for that. What a loon. 

 

