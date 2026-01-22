Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead!
Tipsheet

Resurrected Clip of Don Lemon Getting Owned by a Woman When Discussing Immigration Is Priceless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 22, 2026 6:30 AM
Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Former CNN host Don Lemon seemed not understand what constituted a crime, which is par for the course for the liberal commentator who might be in trouble with federal officials for his alleged involvement in a church storming event in Minneapolis, which we’ll revisit. 

He does man-on-the-street interviews often, so when he tried to say that coming into the United States illegally isn’t a crime, it’s a misdemeanor, the woman he was interviewing at the time wasn’t biting. This clip was taken from last October, but the narrative hasn’t changed, and you see how easily it gets shredded. 

If it’s a misdemeanor/not a crime in liberal land, then why do people get charged? It’s an honest question, one that Lemon didn’t like, because he opened the door to revealing the truth, which is that misdemeanors are crimes. Also, re-entering the United States after being previously deported is a felony.  

It may not be first-degree murder, Don—but it’s still a crime to enter this country illegally.  

The best part: “I mean, you are breaking the law, but it’s not a criminal act.” 

The woman’s face is priceless. She had him beat.  

Flashforward to today, and Lemon is possibly facing charges over a church storming in Minneapolis, where leftists disrupted a service because they thought an ICE agent was inside. 

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
