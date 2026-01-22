Resurrected Clip of Don Lemon Getting Owned by a Woman When Discussing Immigration Is Priceless

Former CNN host Don Lemon seemed not understand what constituted a crime, which is par for the course for the liberal commentator who might be in trouble with federal officials for his alleged involvement in a church storming event in Minneapolis, which we’ll revisit.

He does man-on-the-street interviews often, so when he tried to say that coming into the United States illegally isn’t a crime, it’s a misdemeanor, the woman he was interviewing at the time wasn’t biting. This clip was taken from last October, but the narrative hasn’t changed, and you see how easily it gets shredded.

This Don Lemon clip from October is an all-timer.



Don attempts to lecture two people on the street in Chicago that crossing the border illegally isn’t a crime.



And gets absolutely destroyed.



After being thoroughly humiliated, confounded and confused, he declares: “You guys are… pic.twitter.com/lbTrRRJqsl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2026

If it’s a misdemeanor/not a crime in liberal land, then why do people get charged? It’s an honest question, one that Lemon didn’t like, because he opened the door to revealing the truth, which is that misdemeanors are crimes. Also, re-entering the United States after being previously deported is a felony.

It may not be first-degree murder, Don—but it’s still a crime to enter this country illegally.

The best part: “I mean, you are breaking the law, but it’s not a criminal act.”

The woman’s face is priceless. She had him beat.

Flashforward to today, and Lemon is possibly facing charges over a church storming in Minneapolis, where leftists disrupted a service because they thought an ICE agent was inside.

The "journalist" Don Lemon admits in this podcast that he hasn't even confirmed whether the church pastor worked for ICE. He simply took his activist friends at their word, and then badgered the church's senior pastor and parishioners about ICE. https://t.co/yU3VbPCpo6 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 19, 2026

...The former CNN host dismissed criticism for storming a church gathering, explaining "I think people who are, you know, in the religious groups like that, it's not the type of Christianity that I practice, but I think that they're entitled, and that entitlement comes from a… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2026

...Lemon and Armstrong are playing directly into the language of the FACE Act, which “prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to … exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2026

