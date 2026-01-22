Nasty Women: Crusty Old White Libs Harass and Denigrate Black ICE Agent

You knew this was going to be bad. When you get New Left boomers confronting non-white cops, specifically ones that are black, the Klan comes out. The self-righteous ethos that embodies them all leaks out into a brand of racism that, ironically, one could argue, is neo-colonial in nature, if we’re going to play by the Left’s rules. There is no principle in liberal America’s values, that’s why all these people are trainwrecks when reality slaps them in the face.

Being a black cop doesn’t make one a race traitor, and to quote the Left, it’s highly problematic that white people think they’re the arbiters of what’s racially acceptable. Again, the Democrats’ Klan roots come out when things don’t go their way. Look at this nasty exchange here, these women mocking a black ICE agent, saying he has an eighth-grade reading level, and he’s a race traitor.

VILE: A group of mostly white liberal women scream at a black ICE agent, call him a "race traitor" and an "idiot" with the "reading level of an 8th grader." pic.twitter.com/SMAhJKgTT6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2026

These people are out of control, and if I were a military governor, tear gas, rubber bullets, and other non-lethal projectiles (for now) would be deployed against these creeps. First, it’s too cold in Minneapolis to tolerate this nonsense. Go home, go on social media in your empty rooms because you have no friends, and scream about ICE.

Second, there is a word for when a bunch of white going after a black person—it’s called a lynch mob.

It goes back to that joke: I haven't seen Democrats this mad since we abolished slavery.

