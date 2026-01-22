Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead!
Lefty Trump Supporter Wrecks the Political Class' Whining About Trump at Davos on...
Watch One of the Most Brutal Candidate Interviews of the 2026 Cycle. And...
Resurrected Clip of Don Lemon Getting Owned by a Woman When Discussing Immigration...
Bad News: Abigail Spanberger Is Governor of Virginia. Good News: A Savior Might...
The AI Race Needs a Little More ‘I’ in It
This Primary Race Could Determine Who Dominates the Republican Party
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Just Insulted Justice Clarence Thomas
Here Are the Details of President Trump's Greenland Deal
A Republican Who Wants to Raise Taxes
Welcome to the Old World Order
Pro-Abortion James Talarico's Factless Campaign for the Senate
How America First Policies Can Lead to Even More Growth in 2026
If You Own It, You Should Be Able to Fix It
Tipsheet

Nasty Women: Crusty Old White Libs Harass and Denigrate Black ICE Agent

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 22, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

You knew this was going to be bad. When you get New Left boomers confronting non-white cops, specifically ones that are black, the Klan comes out. The self-righteous ethos that embodies them all leaks out into a brand of racism that, ironically, one could argue, is neo-colonial in nature, if we’re going to play by the Left’s rules. There is no principle in liberal America’s values, that’s why all these people are trainwrecks when reality slaps them in the face. 

Advertisement

Being a black cop doesn’t make one a race traitor, and to quote the Left, it’s highly problematic that white people think they’re the arbiters of what’s racially acceptable. Again, the Democrats’ Klan roots come out when things don’t go their way. Look at this nasty exchange here, these women mocking a black ICE agent, saying he has an eighth-grade reading level, and he’s a race traitor. 

These people are out of control, and if I were a military governor, tear gas, rubber bullets, and other non-lethal projectiles (for now) would be deployed against these creeps. First, it’s too cold in Minneapolis to tolerate this nonsense. Go home, go on social media in your empty rooms because you have no friends, and scream about ICE. 

Recommended

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

ANTIFA BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Second, there is a word for when a bunch of white going after a black person—it’s called a lynch mob. 

It goes back to that joke: I haven't seen Democrats this mad since we abolished slavery. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Here Are the Details of President Trump's Greenland Deal Amy Curtis
Lefty Trump Supporter Wrecks the Political Class' Whining About Trump at Davos on CNN Matt Vespa
Watch One of the Most Brutal Candidate Interviews of the 2026 Cycle. And It's Not Even Close. Matt Vespa
Resurrected Clip of Don Lemon Getting Owned by a Woman When Discussing Immigration Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Bad News: Abigail Spanberger Is Governor of Virginia. Good News: A Savior Might Be Waiting in the Wings Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement