Tipsheet

Lefty Trump Supporter Wrecks the Political Class' Whining About Trump at Davos on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 22, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

NewsNation’s Batya Ungar-Sargon is another figure who’s going to get banned on CNN because she doesn’t play by the Left’s rules, and she expertly eviscerates the media narratives about the Trump presidency. The kicker is, and it’s not a shocking new revelation, but she’s a MAGA leftist. 

She’s admitted that most of her talking points might sound conservative, but she doesn’t identify with that camp. At heart, she’s for freedom and the working people, and she made that point clear when CNN host Abby Phillip tried to criticize Trump’s demeanor at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Sargon wasn’t having any of that nonsense: 

PHILLIP: But Trump’s response was they should be grateful to the U.S., Canada lives because of the United States. Why are we picking a fight with Canada? 

UNGAR SARGON: The problem is, is that all of these people need us more than we need them, and they have taken advantage of us while we have been the ones subsidizing them. 

And what the president is saying and what the entire Trump administration went to Davos to say, is that this world order in which you globalize everything, you ship good jobs overseas to China, you import millions of people to undercut workers here is over 

We’re done being your patsies.

 We’re done being in a situation where NATO needs us more than we need them, and yet somehow they are dictating the terms of the relationship.

That is over. 

Where’s the lie? 

 BONUS: She appeared on Bill Maher's Real Time, where she explained her MAGA leftism.


 

