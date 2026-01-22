VIP
Immigration Officers' Dogs Are Being Targeted By Deranged Leftists in Minnesota

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 22, 2026 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There is a disturbing report coming out of Minnesota: dogs belonging to an immigration officer are being targeted. Even more ominous was the note left on the kennel's feed chart, where this four-legged friend was being housed. This comes after the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, who was killed after she rammed her vehicle into an ICE agent. 

The incident has jacked up the progressive base, where mayhem has engulfed the city—1,500 troops are reportedly mobilized to deploy if the president should invoke the Insurrection Act. Frankly, if they go after the dogs, order the code red now, Mr. Trump (via Fox News): 

Federal officials on Wednesday said a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) K-9 was targeted in Minneapolis after an employee at a kennel wrote "ICE OUT" on the dog’s feed chart. 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis are targeting CBP K-9s, including a K-9 named "Dina." 

"At the kennel where K-9 Dina was staying, it was discovered that an employee had written "ICE OUT" on her feed chart," DHS wrote in a social media post. "THEY’RE EVEN GOING AFTER THE DOGS!" 

It is unclear which kennel Dina was staying at or the current employment status of the employee allegedly responsible.  

