Immigration Officers' Dogs Are Being Targeted By Deranged Leftists in Minnesota

There is a disturbing report coming out of Minnesota: dogs belonging to an immigration officer are being targeted. Even more ominous was the note left on the kennel's feed chart, where this four-legged friend was being housed. This comes after the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, who was killed after she rammed her vehicle into an ICE agent.

The incident has jacked up the progressive base, where mayhem has engulfed the city—1,500 troops are reportedly mobilized to deploy if the president should invoke the Insurrection Act. Frankly, if they go after the dogs, order the code red now, Mr. Trump (via Fox News):

In Minneapolis, anti-ICE agitators are targeting our @CBP K-9s, including K-9 Dina, pictured here. At the kennel where K-9 Dina was staying, it was discovered that an employee had written "ICE OUT" on her feed chart. pic.twitter.com/FYseJqx68C — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 21, 2026

Have whatever policy disagreements you want (this is America and you're free to be wrong) but when you start applying political animosity to DOGS you only confirm that you're not a good person and probably wrong about everything else. https://t.co/opZsOQKHwS — Spencer Brown (@SpencerBrown) January 22, 2026

