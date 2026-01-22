Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump

It took some time, but Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) finally got it out of former Special Counsel Jack Smith: they couldn’t come a decision about putting Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump official who was the star witness for the Select Committee on January 6, on the stand for a potential trial against Donald Trump. It’s notable because, like the Jussie Smollett race hoax, we all knew she was lying. It was also second-hand hearsay, which Smith admitted in his deposition last year.

Advertisement

“You didn’t rule out using her, putting her on the witness stand, when everybody knows she wasn’t telling the truth. That says it all,” said Jordan. “That’s the degree the left and Democrats were willing to go to get President Trump,” he added.

We knew she was lying in 2022. Last December, it was finally confirmed in that deposition. During that supposedly ‘bombshell’ testimony, which was another dud, hence why no one talks about it anymore, Hutchinson claimed, laughably, that Trump tried to lean over and commandeer the presidential motorcade to head to the Capitol (via NY Post):

🚨Jim Jordan confronts Jack Smith about Cassidy Hutchinson’s repeatedly discredited testimony about Trump on Jan. 6:



"You didn’t rule out using her, putting her on the witness stand, when everybody knows she wasn’t telling the truth. That says it ALL.



That’s the degree the… pic.twitter.com/iKGyFshNXm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

The House Select January 6th Committee’s “star” Cassidy Hutchinson provided “second hearsay” about the 2021 Capitol riot and wasn’t considered as a witness in the election interference case brought against President Trump, according to former special counsel Jack Smith. Smith told the House Judiciary Committee in a closed-door deposition on Dec. 17 that Hutchinson — who testified at the Jan. 6 select panel’s made-for-TV hearings in June 2022 — “certainly” wouldn’t have made a “powerful” witness because she couldn’t provide “firsthand” testimony. “My recollection with Ms. Hutchinson, at least one of the issues was a number of the things that she gave evidence on were secondhand hearsay, were things that she had heard from other people,” the ex-Trump prosecutor testified to the Judiciary lawmakers and staff, the deposition’s transcript shows. “As a result, that testimony may or may not be admissible, and it certainly wouldn’t be as powerful as firsthand testimony,” Smith said.

Smith, who helmed two probes into Trump, one on classified documents and the other on his role in the January 6 riot, admitted it was hearsay today. But walked a waffled line on whether he would’ve added Hutchinson to the witness list, knowing she built a house of lies. That’s insane, and Jordan got it out of him.

Jordan's opening remarks were straight fire:

🚨Jim Jordan drops the HAMMER on Jack Smith during this 🔥 opening statement!



"It was ALAYS about politics." pic.twitter.com/5mjzmv2C9K — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

🔥@Jim_Jordan started off today's hearing starring former Special Counsel Jack Smith STRONG:



"The Left has controlled so much in this country. The Left controlled Big Media. The Left controlled Big Tech. The Left controlled academia, Hollywood...the federal bureaucracy.



But… pic.twitter.com/OOAgKzplVk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

BONUS: Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) landed some haymakers on the Hutchinson testimony as well

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jack Smith has MET HIS MATCH, he was just STUNNED by Trump ally Rep. Harriet Hageman



"You would have been THROWN OUT on your EAR!" 🔥🔥



HAGEMAN: Would you agree Hutchinson's testimony was hearsay?!



SMITH: ...uh...



HAGEMAN: "COME ON, you're an attorney. OF COURSE… pic.twitter.com/45N0EVsEI6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.