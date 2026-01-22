Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone Was Out of Control During Jack Smith's Hearing Today

Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone almost got into a physical tussle with Ivan Raiklin during former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Raiklin was recognized by Fanone, who went on a profanity-filled tirade against the activist who has been known to ruffle some feathers. The former police officer got into Raiklin’s face, but not before calling him a traitor and telling him to go “f**k himself.”

Advertisement

Fanone accused Raiklin of wanting to rape his children. He posted the encounter with the caption, “ Who thinks I should sue Mr. Fanone for defamation?

Former Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone & Ivan Raiklin, Jan. 6 conspiracy theorist/self-styled "secretary of retribution" https://t.co/tLtfVNkfry — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 22, 2026

👀 HEATED exchange just now between U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone and right wing provocateur/defender of January 6th rioters Ivan Raiklin.



This happened during a break in the Jack Smith hearing. Fanone since returned to his seat pic.twitter.com/cNjskelOR3 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) January 22, 2026

Who thinks I should sue Mr. Fanone for defamation? pic.twitter.com/ZyoctE0fR1 — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) January 22, 2026

precisely. And he continues to lie. https://t.co/VF6CjEwIHg — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) January 22, 2026

Fanone was dragged away from Raiklin.

That wasn't the only outburst from the former cop. He yelled at Rep. Trey Nehls (R-TX) during the hearing, telling him to "go f**k" himself.

J6 disgrace Michael Fanone caughs and yells, “Go f*** yourself!” at Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) during the J6 committee hearing.



This is really who Democrats call their hero of J6? Someone who can’t even behave like an adult at a congressional hearing.



Sad!pic.twitter.com/PZVv4RL3FH — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2026

Rep. Troy Nehls has a message for the the Jan. 6 police officers in the audience:



"I can tell you gentlemen, the fault does not lie with Donald Trump, it lies with Yogananda Pittman and the US Capitol leadership team...



...You were all unprepared to deal with that day, and… pic.twitter.com/GHPOQ8iSCK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

📸PHOTO: Discredited and disgraced J6th Police Officer Michael Fanone gives the middle finger to Republican Members of the House Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/nEW4JTnmV6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.