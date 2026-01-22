Darrell Issa's Questions for Jack Smith Did Not Sit Well With Dems
Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to...
Governors Newsom and Walz Lurch Toward Infanticide
Don Lemon Walks Free While Someone Else Takes the Fall in Church Protest...
Iran's Struggle for Freedom: An Expert's Inside Look
Passengers Applaud After Woman Kicked Off Miami Flight Following Bizarre Political Rant
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud....
DHS: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Will Be Rearrested and Deported to Algeria
Jacob Frey Doesn't Seem to Care That He's Under DOJ Investigation for Impeding...
VIP
Javier Milei Declares the United States a 'Beacon of Liberty' at the World...
The First Son, Credited With Saving the Life of a 'Very Close' Female...
DHS Slams Democrat Story Which Claims ICE Used 5-Year-Old As Bait
The Trump Administration Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End...
Two Men Sentenced in Nearly $2M COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone Was Out of Control During Jack Smith's Hearing Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 22, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone almost got into a physical tussle with Ivan Raiklin during former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Raiklin was recognized by Fanone, who went on a profanity-filled tirade against the activist who has been known to ruffle some feathers. The former police officer got into Raiklin’s face, but not before calling him a traitor and telling him to go “f**k himself.”

Advertisement

Fanone accused Raiklin of wanting to rape his children. He posted the encounter with the caption, “ Who thinks I should sue Mr. Fanone for defamation?

Fanone was dragged away from Raiklin. 

That wasn't the only outburst from the former cop. He yelled at Rep. Trey Nehls (R-TX) during the hearing, telling him to "go f**k" himself.

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS JANUARY 6

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Darrell Issa's Questions for Jack Smith Did Not Sit Well With Dems Matt Vespa
Passengers Applaud After Woman Kicked Off Miami Flight Following Bizarre Political Rant Amy Curtis
Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Trump Names the Republicans He Trusts With His Legacy in Interview With Katie Pavlich Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement